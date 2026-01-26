Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino set the record straight on CNN, debunking Dana Bash’s claims that there was “no evidence” that Alex Pretti intended to attack law enforcement while armed before being shot by CBP agents.

“He injected himself where he did not need to be,… Don’t socially engineer the topic Dana!” Bovino fired back at Bash.

Antifa militant calls for “armed men in the streets” to confront ICE in social media rants

Kyle Wagner, a self-described “Antifa” member in Minneapolis who calls himself a “master-hate-baiter,” made a series of Instagram videos calling for “armed” men to get their “boots on the ground” to stop immigration officials, whom he calls “mass murderers” and “fascist occupiers,” saying “I need boots on the ground and I need them prepared to do what needs to be done so that this does not cost more innocent lives.”

Wagner acknowledges he can’t legally own gun, urges others to “show up”: Wagner acknowledged in a separate video that he cannot legally possess a firearm and encouraged those who have guns to “show up,” telling immigration officials “You are killing people in the streets for waving cameras in your faces and calling you little b----es like you are. So, gloves off then, right?” while The Daily Caller reported Wagner declared there’s “actual guerrilla war in our streets” in a video taken off Instagram.

Former GOP chair blames “wannabe influencers” for escalating tensions: Shawn Holster, former chair of the Minneapolis GOP, told Fox News Digital that Wagner’s call to action shows “wannabe influencers” need to get out of Minneapolis, saying “You get rid of the influencers or the so-called influencers. 80% of the tensions in Minneapolis go away. They’re the ones exacerbating this.”

Comments follow two anti-ICE protester deaths this month: The call to action came after two anti-ICE agitators—Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti—were killed by federal immigration agents this month, with Pretti shot and killed Saturday while recording federal officers on a Minneapolis street, as federal officials initially said he approached with a 9mm handgun and resisted disarmament, though eyewitness accounts and bystander video raise questions about the government’s version, prompting President Trump to confirm Sunday his administration is “reviewing everything” regarding the shooting.

Minnesota AG Ellison argued against guns at "political rallies and protests"

In 2024, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was among 17 AGs who contended there is no right to carry a gun at "political rallies and protests" in a January 26, 2024, filing supporting California's gun controls for "sensitive places" in a Ninth Circuit case, arguing states need "the power to institute such restrictions" to "effectively prevent gun violence in crowded places."

Border Patrol chief and some agents ordered out of Minneapolis

US Border Patrol’s chief Greg Bovino and some agents have been ordered out of Minneapolis in a stunning turnaround after a second US citizen was killed by federal agents this month, with Bovino—who has been criticized for his no-holds-barred approach to immigration enforcement—set to join the agents “imminently” marching out of the state, though the order does not extend to ICE or include all Border Patrol agents.

Two Americans killed in Minneapolis this month spark chaos: Chaos has reigned in Minneapolis since Jan. 7 when anti-ICE protester Renee Good, 37, was shot dead by an ICE agent after she accelerated her SUV at him, followed by the Saturday shooting of armed ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, who was carrying a pistol when he put himself between a protester and ICE agents before being tackled, disarmed, and shot dead in the scuffle, with authorities believing an errant shot from his pistol may have caused agents to open fire.

Trump dials back rhetoric after call with Gov. Walz: Tensions reached a fever pitch after Pretti’s death—with even some Republicans publicly suggesting DHS withdraw its agents—while Bovino spent the weekend calling Pretti a “domestic terrorist” planning to “massacre” officers and blaming Democrats for “inciting” chaos, but President Trump dialed back that rhetoric Monday, saying he and Gov. Tim Walz had “a very good call” and “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

