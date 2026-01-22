An anti-ICE mob followed Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino to a Minneapolis gas station, shouting obscenities and other disgusting comments towards him and surrounding ICE officers.

“I f*** your wife last night!!” one protester shouted out.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

After 2025’s historic 150% surge, silver is taking the spotlight — and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

There’s a massive global supply deficit.

Insatiable demand fueled by A.I. and green energy,

This has pushed the silver market to a breaking point.

With analysts forecasting an imminent move toward triple digits, the cost of waiting has never been higher. Help secure your position now, or watch from the sidelines as the most significant metal cycle in a generation potentially leaves you behind.

The window is closing fast, so there’s no time to wait.

Learn More

Barron Trump APOLOGIZES to rude UK operator while saving friend’s life

Barron Trump, calling from the US, alerted British police after witnessing a violent assault on a close female friend during a FaceTime call from London on January 18, 2025. When the 999 operator accused him of being rude for dodging personal details, the 19-year-old calmly apologized—”I’m so sorry for being rude”—and urged swift action, potentially saving her life as she later testified in court.

Operator Rebukes Caller: The emergency handler demanded Barron stop being rude and answer questions precisely about his connection to the victim, frustrating the urgent call as he focused on the ongoing beating.

Victim Credits Heroic Intervention: The assaulted woman told jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court that Barron’s timely 999 call was “a sign from God” and directly helped save her life amid the brutal attack.

Suspect Faces Serious Charges: Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, stands accused of assault, strangling, rape, and obstruction after allegedly attacking the woman in a jealous rage at his east London flat.

Tennis star shuts down reporter for baiting her to trash America

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova firmly rebuffed a reporter at the Australian Open who probed her feelings about representing the U.S. flag amid recent domestic events, declaring she’s “always proud” and dismissing the question as irrelevant.

Proud American Identity

Born in the U.S., Anisimova expressed unwavering pride in representing her country and praised the strong performances of American athletes across both tours at the tournament.

Post-Match Press Conference

The exchange occurred after her commanding second-round victory (6-1, 6-4) over Czech player Katerina Siniakova, advancing her in the 2026 Australian Open draw.

Reporter’s Persistent Probing

When pressed on whether recent U.S. developments complicated her feelings, Anisimova bluntly shut it down, stating the political angle was not relevant to her tennis focus.

Mamdani defends Pro-Palestine activist claims deportation attempt was an attack

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fiercely defended Syrian-born Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil on Thursday, branding the Trump administration’s push to deport him an assault on free speech and human rights advocacy.