Greg Bovino CONFRONTS anti-ICE mob at gas station - What happens next is unbelievable
This crossed the line...
An anti-ICE mob followed Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino to a Minneapolis gas station, shouting obscenities and other disgusting comments towards him and surrounding ICE officers.
“I f*** your wife last night!!” one protester shouted out.
How he responds is just excellent. Watch here:
Silver is no longer playing second fiddle to gold…
After 2025’s historic 150% surge, silver is taking the spotlight — and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.
There’s a massive global supply deficit.
Insatiable demand fueled by A.I. and green energy,
This has pushed the silver market to a breaking point.
With analysts forecasting an imminent move toward triple digits, the cost of waiting has never been higher. Help secure your position now, or watch from the sidelines as the most significant metal cycle in a generation potentially leaves you behind.
The window is closing fast, so there’s no time to wait.
Barron Trump APOLOGIZES to rude UK operator while saving friend’s life
Barron Trump, calling from the US, alerted British police after witnessing a violent assault on a close female friend during a FaceTime call from London on January 18, 2025. When the 999 operator accused him of being rude for dodging personal details, the 19-year-old calmly apologized—”I’m so sorry for being rude”—and urged swift action, potentially saving her life as she later testified in court.
Operator Rebukes Caller: The emergency handler demanded Barron stop being rude and answer questions precisely about his connection to the victim, frustrating the urgent call as he focused on the ongoing beating.
Victim Credits Heroic Intervention: The assaulted woman told jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court that Barron’s timely 999 call was “a sign from God” and directly helped save her life amid the brutal attack.
Suspect Faces Serious Charges: Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, stands accused of assault, strangling, rape, and obstruction after allegedly attacking the woman in a jealous rage at his east London flat.
Tennis star shuts down reporter for baiting her to trash America
American tennis star Amanda Anisimova firmly rebuffed a reporter at the Australian Open who probed her feelings about representing the U.S. flag amid recent domestic events, declaring she’s “always proud” and dismissing the question as irrelevant.
Proud American Identity
Born in the U.S., Anisimova expressed unwavering pride in representing her country and praised the strong performances of American athletes across both tours at the tournament.
Post-Match Press Conference
The exchange occurred after her commanding second-round victory (6-1, 6-4) over Czech player Katerina Siniakova, advancing her in the 2026 Australian Open draw.
Reporter’s Persistent Probing
When pressed on whether recent U.S. developments complicated her feelings, Anisimova bluntly shut it down, stating the political angle was not relevant to her tennis focus.
Mamdani defends Pro-Palestine activist claims deportation attempt was an attack
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fiercely defended Syrian-born Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil on Thursday, branding the Trump administration’s push to deport him an assault on free speech and human rights advocacy.
Deportation Threat Escalates
Trump officials accuse Khalil of green card fraud and Hamas ties, invoking a rare statute to deport him to Syria or Algeria after a recent appeals court ruling overturned his prior protections.
Khalil’s Activism Background
The 31-year-old former Columbia grad student was arrested by ICE last year for his role in pro-Palestinian campus protests, spending months detained in Louisiana before temporary release.
Mamdani’s Strong Defense
At a Brooklyn press conference, the mayor declared Khalil a true New Yorker deserving to stay, vowing to advocate for him amid what he calls broader suppression of pro-human rights speech.Beijing—who said “People just make up so much nonsense about China.”