Vice President JD Vance and Greg Gutfeld joined forces to put Jessica Tarlov in her place for suggesting “both sides” are equally responsible for the recent surge in political violence.

“You demonize us as ‘nazis’ and ‘white supremacists’ and ‘fascist.’ It’s no surprise that Charlie Kirk gets killed! It’s no surprise Trump gets shot at!!” Greg snapped at Jessica.

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Hunter Biden Challenges Don Jr. to Cage Fight Over UFC Event Rant

Hunter Biden launched a lengthy social media diatribe against the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn, framing his criticism around a Roman Empire metaphor and accusing Trump of treating the White House like a personal “colosseum.” He argued the South Lawn belongs to the American people, not the president.

While praising Joe Rogan and Dana White’s UFC as a genuine American success story, Biden characterized Sunday’s event as “an exhibition of imperial domination” rather than a fitting celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Biden closed his post by proposing a cage match against Donald Trump Jr., leaving the venue choice open — provided it wasn’t the South Lawn. The post notably omitted any reference to controversial White House displays during his father’s administration, including a 2023 Pride banner and topless transgender influencer photoshoot on the same lawn.

Michelle Obama’s “me” answer raises eyebrows

Michelle Obama drew criticism after telling ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the single word describing her next chapter was “me,” during a joint interview with Barack Obama previewing the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The interviewer Robin Roberts praised the former First Lady’s response as a “drop the mic” moment.

Conservative commentators quickly seized on the exchange, with some accusing the former first lady of self-centeredness. Stephen Miller and Danny De Urbina were among critics who characterized her answer as evidence of narcissism, with De Urbina linking it to broader criticisms of cultural elites.

The interview centered on the 19.3-acre Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side, featuring a museum and Oval Office replica. The campus opens to the public June 19, following a June 18 grand opening ceremony, with celebrations continuing through June 21.

Maine senate candidate Platner faces new backlash over anti-police posts

Newly resurfaced Reddit comments show Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner mocking police as “opportunistic cowards” and “overweight pansies” in a 2020 post ridiculing a sheriff’s department’s request for riot gear. He also called a Maine police chief “thin blue line trash” and endorsed the “all cops are bastards” slogan that same month.

Maine state Rep. Donald Ardell, a retired federal agent, said current and former law enforcement colleagues are “disgusted” by the remarks, describing a consistent pattern of poor judgment rather than an isolated incident.

The police comments add to a growing list of controversies for Platner, including self-identifying as a “communist,” mocking rural voters, sending explicit texts to multiple women while married, and unresolved questions about a Nazi-linked tattoo. Platner has dismissed the posts as jokes, attributing some to PTSD from military service.

WATCH: Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War hero

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