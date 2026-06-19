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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
3h

I can't stand dirtbag woked out Tarlov. I never watch The Five when she's on. The vice president and Greg did the right thing.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5mEdited

Give us ONE INSTANCE Jessica, , where the ILLEGAL Obama's life was threatened AND BY WHOM? You have managed to make yourself totally irrelevant and a LIAR - give it up !!1

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