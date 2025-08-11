Texas Governor Greg Abbott has escalated his confrontation with Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block redistricting legislation, warning they face arrest for "literally years" if they return to Texas. During a Fox News Sunday interview, Abbott declared his intention to call continuous 30-day special sessions indefinitely, maintaining arrest powers throughout.

"I'm authorized to call a special session every 30 days... As soon as this one is over, I'm gonna call another one, then another one, then another, then another one," Abbott stated. He emphasized that fleeing Democrats must "stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years" to avoid arrest and being forcibly brought to the Capitol.

Abbott is pursuing legal action to remove the Democrats from office, arguing they violated Article 3 of the Texas Constitution by failing to fulfill their legislative duties. "Because they're violating that constitutional mandate, that means they are not fulfilling their oath of office, and they can be removed from office," he explained.

Approximately 50 of the 150 Texas House Democrats have relocated to Illinois and New York, where they've received support from Democratic governors J.B. Pritzker and Kathy Hochul. The Texas House requires at least 100 members present to conduct business.

Abbott has also threatened to expand Republican redistricting gains if Democrats don't return, suggesting he might add "six or seven or eight new seats" for Republicans instead of the current proposal. The standoff continues as Democrats remain out-of-state to prevent the controversial redistricting vote that could significantly reshape Texas's congressional delegation.