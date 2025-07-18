PolitiBrawl

JOSEPH's avatar
JOSEPH
2h

MTG is becoming an isolationist loon AKA Tucker Quatarlson style. She sees Israelis controlling the US government, Iran should have been allowed to develop nuclear weapons etc. I used to like her but now she has gone off the deep end like Quatarlson and Candance Owens. Too easy to get lost in Anti Semitism.

Linden Webber
1h

Iran should be no where near any nuclear weapons…

