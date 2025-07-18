Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sounded off on Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury after she made scathing accusations towards Republicans and the Trump administration for “stealing the power of the people,” during a defense budget hearing.

MTG didn’t let her get away with it…

Click To Watch Video

”Let us be clear, the White House and an unelected bureaucrat is trying to steal the power of the purse and to steal the power of the people!!” Stansbury said. “This is happening under your watch! … You are giving away our constitutional authority to a corrupt and chaotic administration!”

Shortly after Stansbury’s floor speech, Greene took the podium, reminding Democrats that America stands alone to handle its own problem, and no foreign country is sending us aid as we send billions around the globe to help them.

“I’d like to ask, what foreign country showed up to help Americans in our time of distress, in our humanitarian crisis?!” Greene asked. “Which foreign country said ‘here America, here is millions and billions of dollars to help you!’ I’m going to tell you zero!!”

“Here we are again, while the American people are enslaved by $30 trillion in debt,… we go by this belief that we have to fund every foreign country around the world!” Greene continued. “I say enough! And the American people say enough!”

Watch Greene go off at the Democrats here:

Click To Watch Video

