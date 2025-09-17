Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri delivered pointed criticism of Democrat political movements during Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, arguing that leftist ideology bears responsibility for most political violence following last week's assassination of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Schmitt cited recent polling data to support his assertion that political violence disproportionately stems from liberals.

“Political violence is always wrong. Period, full stop. It doesn’t matter which side, in the name of any ideology or cause, it’s wrong. But in America today, political violence is not a problem that falls equally upon both sides,” Schmitt said. “We have to be honest about this. We must reject an attempt to paint it as some kind of random phenomenon with no particular creed or ideology, a kind of spontaneous insanity, which takes place outside of any broader social context and has no pattern at all. That’s wrong.”

“Already, we’re hearing people talk about Charlie’s assassination in those terms,” he continued. “We’re told that we can’t possibly know what drove a killer to plan and carry out a murder of the most prominent conservative activist in America,… But that’s a lie. We do know. The facts are plain and clear, and we have to speak truth in this moment or there’s no other side of the mountain.”

YouGov polling released Friday revealed that 25% of Americans who identify as very liberal believe citizens can sometimes be justified in using violence to achieve political objectives, a stark contrast to fewer than 3% of very conservative respondents who expressed similar sentiments, leading Schmitt to argue against the idea that political violence is a both-party issue.

Context: