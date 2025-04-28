GOP Rep. Russell Fry exposed his Democrat colleagues’ intentions to legally hunt President Donald Trump for sport, in a dramatic video reveal in front of congress.

Click To Watch Video

“I think it was discussed earlier that this was not about politics and that people campaigning for district attorney were not campaigning on going after the former president, now current president, and I think we have a video that shows just that,” Fry said before cueing up the video.

The clip featured Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg bragging about how many times he has targeted Trump while “earning political points,” Fry explained.

The Democrats just had to sit and watch in shame:

Stephen Miller takes WRECKING BALL to woke reporters challenging TDA deportations

Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller once again took on an army of mainstream media reporters outside the White House, singlehandedly defending the administration’s deportation of Tren de Aragua gang members.

Watch Video

One of the many reporters demanded evidence from the administration that all individuals deported on certain flights were members of Tren de Aragua.

Miller assured her that “they are all Tren de Aragua.” He expressed the severity of the situation facing the Trump administration, justifying their swift action to deport security threats like gang members. “Let’s say you have a family living in a neighborhood with little children and next to them is a TDA gang member who was sent here by a hostile regime,…”

“Do our counter terrorism officers arrest and remove the terrorists?” Miller asked the reporters rhetorically. “Or do we say ‘we’ll leave you there, you can rape and murder the people next to you, and only after you rape and murder then we’ll remove you?!’”

“We’re not gonna let anyone get raped or murdered by terrorists!” he added.

Watch Video

Don’t Miss It:

The Catholic Church Needs a Conservative Pope to Save Its Soul

By Rudy Giuliani

With the passing of Pope Francis—may he rest in peace—the faithful face a pivotal moment. For millions of Catholics worldwide, the papacy is not just a symbol; it’s the spiritual anchor, the guiding light in a world drowning in moral confusion. Today, as secularism, wokeism, and modernism erode the foundations of faith, we need a pope who will fiercely defend the Church’s timeless traditions, not bend to the fleeting whims of a culture gone astray. We need a leader like Cardinal Robert Sarah—a bold, anti-woke, pro-life traditionalist—to steer the Church back to its unwavering moral core.

Let’s be clear: the Church is not a political institution, nor should it chase popularity contests. Its mission is eternal—to proclaim the truth of Christ, to uphold the sanctity of life, marriage, and family, and to provide a moral compass for a world desperate for meaning. But under Pope Francis, God bless him, we saw a papacy that too often flirted with modern ideologies, softening the Church’s stance to appease left-wing interests. His efforts to embrace inclusivity and environmental causes, while well-intentioned, diluted the Church’s moral clarity. The faithful don’t need a pope who panders to the progressive elite. They need a shepherd who stands firm, unapologetically proclaiming the Gospel in a world that’s lost its way…

Read Full Piece Here