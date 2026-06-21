GOP Rep. Kat Cammack played a horrifying surprise video, which received strong pushback from Democrats, during a hearing on transgender surgeries for minors. No one was ready to deal with this…

“Just play the video, it’s a medical expert from your side!” she demanded the Democrats agree to show the clip.

Click To Watch Video

BREAKING: Iran-US Peace talks collapse as Trump threatens to “blow the s—t” out of Tehran

Iranian negotiators abruptly walked out of peace talks in Switzerland Sunday after just 80 minutes, following what Tehran’s state media called an “insulting message” from President Donald Trump. The talks, held at a Qatari-owned resort, were the first conducted under last week’s memorandum of understanding and were led by Vice President Vance, who had hoped to “turn over a new leaf” with Iran.

Trump escalated dramatically, warning Iranian diplomats they “won’t even make it back” to their country and threatening to seize the Strait of Hormuz and impose US tolls if Iran didn’t reopen it and rein in Hezbollah. The collapse came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Saturday it was shutting down the strait, reportedly planning to charge tankers up to $2 million per crossing once formal negotiations conclude.

The breakdown marks a sharp reversal from a brief period of normalized shipping traffic, during which 67 ships crossed the strait Saturday and 55 on Friday — roughly matching pre-conflict volumes, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The renewed tensions stem largely from continued Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which had already strained the fragile US-Iran agreement.

Olympic canoeist arrested in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

Three-time Olympian David Hearn, 67, was arrested by US Park Police and charged with destruction of government property after allegedly touching peeling material at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Hearn insists he was merely curious about the new coating’s texture and denies pulling or tearing anything, though a viral video showed him being detained by National Guard troops and Park Police.

Hearn comes from a decorated canoeing family and previously beat a 1996 Park Police arrest on a jurisdictional technicality after paddling into a flooded, closed-off river section. He now faces a court date next month.

Trump alleged on Truth Social that additional suspects were arrested for cutting a 250-foot gash into the pool’s facade and pouring corrosive chemicals into the basin, calling the vandalism an affront to Presidents Washington and Lincoln.

Joe Rogan reveals how Trump responded to terrorism fears before UFC’s White House Event

Joe Rogan disclosed on his podcast that he expressed concerns to President Donald Trump before UFC Freedom 250 about the possibility of a terrorist attack at the White House event, citing the president’s history as a target. Trump reportedly responded casually, telling Rogan “we gotta go somehow.”

Fighter Justin Gaethje and trainer Trevor Wittman echoed similar anxieties during the conversation, referencing the previously thwarted drone plot. Gaethje admitted he had embraced a fatalistic mindset heading into the cage, joking he would have considered dying mid-fight “legendary,” while Wittman said he preferred to avoid that fate entirely.

Happy Father’s Day to all American fathers out there!

America needs strong, present fathers to raise the next generation of resilient children to keep our nation going. Your importance cannot be overstated.

Thank you!

- The PolitiBrawl Editors