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Jim's avatar
Jim
36m

Purge all 'democrats' from office.

Save America.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5m

We've come to the point where we know the DEMONCRATS do not know GOOD exists - they know ONLY Evil

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