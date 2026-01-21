Republican Rep. Andy Biggs clapped back at Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin with a damning video showcasing the scope of Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota after he downplayed independent journalist Nick Shirley’s reporting.

“Minnesota has lost billions of dollars in state administered and federally funded programs due to organized fraud!” Biggs stated. “Now we’re going to watch a video…”

Newsom mocks Trump’s Davos speech, White House makes him regret it FAST!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom taunted President Trump’s Davos speech as “boring” and “insignificant,” declaring the Greenland invasion threat “never real,” while the White House fired back by mocking him for watching from the “cuck chair” as Trump backed off military force but insisted on U.S. control.

White House insults Newsom: The administration’s rapid response X account branded the California governor “failing” and “rampant with fraud,” posting a photo of him in the audience labeled the humiliating “corner cuck chair.”

Trump imposes punishing tariffs: Despite ruling out force, the president hit eight European nations with 10% tariffs (rising to 25%) over their Greenland support for Denmark, demanding negotiations for U.S. infrastructure like a “Golden Dome” defense system.

TACO Traders celebrate retreat: Wall Street and Japanese investors cheered Trump’s de-escalation on Greenland with “Trump Always Chickens Out” memes, driving stock rebounds after initial dips from tariff threats.

Woke insurers screw taxpayers while championing DEI agenda: report

Major U.S. health insurers like UnitedHealth, CVS, and Elevance boasted perfect scores on LGBTQ inclusion and DEI initiatives in 2025, even as they faced massive fraud probes, multimillion-dollar settlements, and accusations of over-billing federal programs—contributing to family premiums surging 26% to nearly $27,000 annually while patients endure rising denials and costs.

DEI Glory Amid Probes Major insurers earned top Human Rights Campaign ratings for transgender coverage and equity programs while UnitedHealth faced DOJ fraud investigations over Medicare Advantage billing manipulation.

Massive Penalty Payouts CVS settled for $37 million on insulin over-dispensing claims and paid nearly $949 million for false government prescriptions, highlighting repeated taxpayer-funded overcharges.

Kickbacks and Consumer Pain Elevance allegedly funneled over $230 million in illegal broker incentives to steer Medicare enrollees, as premiums climbed and claim denials rose across the industry.

Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists divided over Communist Chinese ties

The Democratic Socialists of America—of which NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a member—is divided over the group’s connection to Chinese Communist Party officials and efforts to silence criticism of China, with one member complaining “This isn’t what I signed up for” after internal minutes obtained by Newsweek revealed “a sustained pattern of ideological alignment, narrative filtering, and network overlap” with Beijing.

Meeting minutes show CCP contacts, trips to China since 2021: Internal documents dating back to 2021 reveal DSA members openly discussing contacts with China’s ruling party under the banner of “anti-imperialism” and repeated trips to meet with CCP officials, while participants urged others to avoid politically sensitive issues such as China’s threats to invade Taiwan, the Hong Kong security crackdown, and abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Members pressured to self-censor on Chinese human rights: One participant who raised concerns about the group ignoring Chinese rights said “Saying we can’t talk about their rights until we defeat American imperialism doesn’t work for me” but quickly apologized after being chastised by the group, with members who questioned the organization’s stance on China deemed unkind and pushed toward conversations meant to foster debate.

DSA holds seminars praising China’s “strong democracy”: The report comes after The Post revealed DSA was holding monthly seminars about “modern China and lessons for US socialists,” with one December session making wild claims about China’s “strong democracy,” claiming China has the largest economy on Earth, and insisting only state control of private businesses can save workers from “oligarchy,” featuring speaker Ben Norton—an American studying Marxism in Beijing—who said “People just make up so much nonsense about China.”

“Squad” Democrats join Republicans in vote to advance contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe

The House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to advance criminal contempt of Congress charges against Bill and Hillary Clinton for defying subpoenas related to the Jeffrey Epstein probe, with the committee voting 34-8 to advance Bill Clinton’s resolution (nine Democrats joining Republicans) and 28-15 for Hillary Clinton’s (three Democrats joining Republicans), including “Squad” members Summer Lee and Rashida Tlaib who voted to advance both resolutions.