George Soros’ Open Society Foundations has provided millions in grants to the organization coordinating nationwide “No Kings” protests scheduled for this Saturday.

The Open Society Foundations issued a $3 million grant in 2023 to Indivisible, the group managing data and communications for the protests. Since Indivisible’s founding in 2017, Soros’ foundations have awarded the organization $7.61 million in total grants, according to the Open Society Foundations website.

The protests aim to demonstrate against what organizers characterize as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump. Tens of thousands are expected to participate in Washington and other cities across the country.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, first raised concerns about the funding connections Thursday, telling Fox News there was “considerable evidence” linking Soros’ network to the rallies.

“This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts,” Cruz told Fox News Digital.

The connection between Soros and Indivisible extends beyond direct funding. Tom Perriello, who served as executive director of Open Society Foundations from 2018 to 2023, previously employed Indivisible co-director Leah Greenberg as policy director for his Virginia gubernatorial campaign.

An Open Society Foundations spokesperson defended the grants, stating the organization supports “independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society.”

The Communist Workers of America Union is also listed as a partner for the protests.

Cruz has introduced legislation that would allow the Justice Department to pursue RICO charges against individuals funding violent protests. Schumer announced Thursday he would attend, encouraging peaceful demonstrations to “celebrate what makes this country so great.”