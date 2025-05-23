This week, President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, addressing a grim reality that has been largely swept under the rug by the American media: the brutal attacks on white Afrikaner farmers in South Africa.

Trump’s pointed remarks— "White South Africans are fleeing because of the violence and racist laws”—echoed the harrowing truths exposed in Katie Hopkins’ 2018 documentary, Plaasmoorde: The Killing Fields. While the term “genocide” is debated, the systemic racial violence afflicting South Africa’s white farmers is undeniable, and the American media’s reluctance to cover this crisis with the urgency it demands is a shameful abdication of responsibility. These farmers, facing targeted attacks for their race, have every right to seek asylum in the United States, and their plight deserves our attention.

Hopkins’ documentary lays bare the horrific reality of “plaasmoorde,” or farm murders, in South Africa. Through firsthand accounts, it exposes a pattern of violence that is both gruesome and racially charged. One woman recounts a nightmarish assault where her jaw was blown off by a shotgun blast during a farm attack, leaving her permanently disfigured and traumatized. Another story details a couple who were threatened with a blowtorch before being robbed in their own home, kidnapped and brutally attacked. Elderly women, defenseless in their rural homes, are subjected to rape and torture, with attackers often citing revenge as their motive. These are not isolated incidents but part of a broader wave of violence that has claimed thousands of lives over decades. Hopkins interviews not only victims but also police officers, who chillingly confirm allegations of corruption and complicity within law enforcement, allowing these crimes to persist with little consequence.

“If you know you are being hunted, why stay?” Hopkins poses to the audience.

The question of whether this constitutes “genocide” is not the most important question we need to be asking at this time. The term implies intent to destroy a group, and while the scale and brutality of these attacks—often targeting white farmers explicitly—are deeply alarming, the definitional threshold for genocide in this case is debated.

The United Nations says a genocide is “any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: Killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group, forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

Decide for yourself after reading further and watching Hopkins’ documentary.

What is indisputable, however, is the systemic nature of this discrimination. White farmers, who own a significant portion of South Africa’s agricultural land, are being bullied off their properties through intimidation, theft, and even policy in the name of equity. The South African government’s policies, including land reform initiatives that facilitate dispossession, have exacerbated the situation, allowing for land to be confiscated by the government without fair compensation “in circumstances where it is just and equitable and in the public interest" to do so. This is DEI on steroids.

The nuanced truth is that blacks as well as whites are afflicted by these attacks, and all have a right to seek asylum in this situation regardless of race, but I do suspect racial animosity against whites, fueled by revenge for South Africa’s colonial past, as well as socioeconomic decay plays a big role in motivating this phenomenon. Extreme factions in South Africa like the Economic Freedom Fighters, a far-left party lead by Julius Malema, cheer on and promote violence against white farmers, as seen in President Trump’s impromptu Oval Office movie. And we are used to hearing similar far-left rhetoric in our own country from factions like Black Lives Matter, who destroyed billions of dollars of private property in the name of equity, called for the police be downsized to the point of extinction, continue to demand financial reparations for America’s history of slavery and even cheered on the bloodthirsty October 7th attack on Israel. Anti-colonialism is a hell of a drug.

A popular South African X account by the name of k9_reaper | T.I.A, says he is “documenting the decline” of South Africa and posted an explanation of the white crosses in question.

“For the record.. i have met with the current ‘custodian’ of the White Cross Monument - in person and on the grounds of the monument last year some time. It is real, and it sits on someone's farm,” he writes.

“The Monument represents farmers of all colors - not just whites. It is not a graveyard. It is a Monument,” he clarifies, before adding “Not all of the crosses represent murdered farmers or farm workers at this site - from what i understand. I believe some of them, as per the current custodian, represent home invasions and other scenes where people were murdered,… None of this, of course, takes away from the fact that South Africa’s farm murders are some of the most brutal crimes that take place in this country.”

These farmers have a compelling case for asylum in the United States. Under international law, asylum can be granted to those facing persecution based on race, among other factors. The targeted nature of these attacks, coupled with the South African government’s apparent inability or unwillingness to protect its white minority, meets this criterion. The United States, as a nation founded on principles of refuge for the persecuted, should consider these farmers’ plight with the seriousness it deserves. Their skills as agriculturalists could also contribute to rural American communities, offering a practical benefit alongside the moral imperative.

Yet, the American media has largely downplayed or ignored this crisis. When Trump raised the issue, outlets like CNN and The New York Times were quick to label his claims “baseless” or “exaggerated,” often framing the farm murders as a fringe issue inflated by right-wing narratives. Hopkins’ documentary, crowdfunded and produced outside mainstream channels, provides raw, unfiltered testimonies that contradict the sanitized narratives of corporate media. Where is the media’s answers to that? How many of these outlets have gone to South Africa to take a look at what is going on, like Hopkins did, before shooting down the White House’s concerns? And would there be any challenge at all from the left wing media about this group’s persecution if they weren’t predominantly white?

The United States has a moral obligation to shine a light on this crisis. Offering asylum to South Africa’s persecuted farmers would be a start, but so would pressuring the South African government to address police corruption and protect its citizens, regardless of race. The American media, too, must do better. Instead of dismissing Trump’s comments or Hopkins’ documentary as provocations, they should investigate the claims, amplify the victims’ voices, and hold power to account. The farmers of South Africa are not statistics; they are people enduring unimaginable horrors. Until we face this truth, the killing fields will only grow bloodier.