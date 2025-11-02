Opinion:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed during a recent podcast appearance that Gen Z will be more conservative than previous generations.

Is he on to something?

Tapper based his assessment partly on observing his own children and their friends displaying skepticism toward liberal political ideas. “I think Gen Z’s going to be a lot more conservative,” he said.

In his interview, Tapper suggested the changes are due to the reaction to COVID and “a lot of progressive politics being forced down their throats in school.”

He also acknowledged Trump performed better with young voters than previous Republicans, with the shift also from perceived failures of progressive movements including Bernie Sanders, Black Lives Matter, and #MeToo.

His statements mark the national shift experienced since Trump’s 2024 election victory, and most recently, the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a 2025 poll conducted by Yale Institution for Social and Political Studies, 18-21 years olds lean Republican by almost 12 points.

According to 2024 election results, Trump had the largest showing for a Republican candidate since the year 2008. In a Harvard Kennedy School study, Micah English, a PhD candidate at Yale University claimed it being the fault of Democrats promising to protect groups they don’t follow through for: “If you look at the defection from the Democratic Party in 2024, a lot of that was Black men and young Latino men.” English said in the article. “If you think these institutions are failing us, then you need to go out and create different institutions and not engage with electoral politics at all.”

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, someone who is credited with galvanizing major numbers of young male followers and Trump voters, there was even more of a political uproar.

“We are at war for the soul of this nation. I will not retreat. I will advance,” Isabella DeLuca told Politico after the event, a sentiment seemingly common among young conservatives and political agnostics alike after the violent murder.

Just yesterday, hundreds of students of Ole Miss came out to the first campus Turning Point USA event since Kirk’s death, featuring Vice President Vance and Erika Kirk, with the university’s TPUSA chapter president saying their group “has grown so significantly that every time we hold the chapter meeting, we hit capacity, and it’s a fire hazard…”

This is on top of over 121,000 requests for new high school and college chapters in the two weeks following Kirk’s murder.

If you look up ‘young people shifting to conservatism’ you’ll find plenty of studies showcasing the same thing, even studies about young conservative women being three times happier than their liberal counterparts.

So this begs the question, are more young people turning to Conservatism? Or maybe, are they just being more vocal and open about it?

That is still up for debate. According to a 2024 poll from Pew Research Center, young people are still majorly left-leaning, but how much does that count for when the mainstream media, the education system and woke DEI corporate America has silenced and demonized conservatives for so long?

With so much at stake - with major elections like the one for New York City Mayor and midterms coming up in 2026 - young American opinion is absolutely vital in making for a successful campaign.

There’s something to be said about the White House’s current commitment to social media memes, and language. To Democrats, it’s an abomination, but to outside observers who understand that absurd comedy is the language of America’s youth (and so are people’s hysteric reactions to it), it may just be yet another genius hook that catches and converts young people.

With so many important elections coming up, only time will tell whether this generational shift truly has the legs to stand on.