PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ash2theley's avatar
Ash2theley
4h

Because they are very smart, have brains, and are awake to the corruption and racism from the left!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Judith Wind's avatar
Judith Wind
4h

Because they are looking for truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture