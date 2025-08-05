California Governor Gavin Newsom threatens redistricting retaliation - He says California will "fight fire with fire" and pursue its own redistricting changes if Texas Republicans move forward with their redistricting plans that could add 5 GOP House seats.

Texas Democrats flee the state to block redistricting vote - Dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers left for Chicago and New York to prevent a quorum and stop Monday's redistricting vote, which they call a "racist mid-decade redistricting scheme."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to arrest fleeing Democrats - Abbott criticized the lawmakers for "running from a fight" and threatened to have them arrested and expelled if they don't return by Monday afternoon.

Illinois Democrats host Texas lawmakers and promise support - At a press conference, Illinois representatives welcomed the Texas Democrats, saying they can stay as long as needed and that other states will retaliate against Texas's redistricting efforts.