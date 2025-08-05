Gavin Newsom threatens retaliation after Texas governor orders Democrat lawmakers arrested
Abbott criticized the lawmakers for "running from a fight" and threatened to have them arrested and expelled if they don't return by Monday afternoon.
California Governor Gavin Newsom threatens redistricting retaliation - He says California will "fight fire with fire" and pursue its own redistricting changes if Texas Republicans move forward with their redistricting plans that could add 5 GOP House seats.
What’s going on:
Texas Democrats flee the state to block redistricting vote - Dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers left for Chicago and New York to prevent a quorum and stop Monday's redistricting vote, which they call a "racist mid-decade redistricting scheme."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to arrest fleeing Democrats - Abbott criticized the lawmakers for "running from a fight" and threatened to have them arrested and expelled if they don't return by Monday afternoon.
Illinois Democrats host Texas lawmakers and promise support - At a press conference, Illinois representatives welcomed the Texas Democrats, saying they can stay as long as needed and that other states will retaliate against Texas's redistricting efforts.
Democrats frame the issue as a national battle over democracy - Texas Democrats called it an "all-out war" and accused Republicans of racism, while promising to "punch back" against what they see as attempts to destroy democracy and fair representation.