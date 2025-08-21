Over 100 bikers caused chaos on Boston highways Saturday afternoon, stopping traffic and creating dangerous conditions as they rode through the O'Neill Tunnel on bicycles, electric scooters, and dirt bikes without police escort.

Massachusetts State Police received reports around 2 p.m. of the massive group weaving through traffic, running red lights, and riding without helmets. Motorist Michael Filandro described seeing "20 bicycles and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road," initially thinking it was a parade before realizing the riders were "blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars."

During the incident, one biker collided with a state police cruiser before jumping off and fleeing on foot. Police arrested 22-year-old Adam Harrison at the collision scene, though he denies participating in the highway portion of the ride. "I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge, and I was [like], 'Oh, that looks like fun,'" Harrison said. "I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway."

Harrison pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges Monday and is scheduled to return to court September 30. Witnesses described the experience as frightening, with one saying they "didn't even hear it coming" before the riders "came ripping through on dirt bikes."