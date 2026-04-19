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Los Angeles continues to be the epitome of what happens when far-leftists and progressives are in complete control. Once seen as a first-class city with strong business ties and high quality of life, years of liberal policies have thrown the town into disarray.

With the entertainment industry as a shell of its former self, new reporting has shown how the metro’s preference to allow homeless people rule the streets is costing taxpayers in more ways than one.

New reporting from ABC 7 shows that since 2020, there have been over 75,000 incidents of the Los Angeles Fire Department having to respond to “Homeless or Encampment Related” fires.

From January through mid-December last year, the number of encampment fires reached 16,982. Meaning firefighters were responding to an average of 46 such fires every day in Los Angeles.

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While most fires can be quickly put out, the high frequency of the homeless-related flames not only puts the area at risk, but the issue has taken on a whole new meaning in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in 2025.

The LAFD having to shoulder that consistent burden from the large homeless population comes as the department has been fighting for more funding.

And speaking of the homeless issue, more people have become aware of the significant problem dogs are facing by being trapped in Skid Row. In addition to the overbreeding that still persists since my report in February, the most pressing issue dog rescuers are confronting is simply providing water to dogs who are often chained in the sun with no shade or water now that the days are much warmer.

When KTLA reported on the problem, it noted City Councilmember Isabel Jurado, whose district includes Skid Row, did not respond to them after asking multiple times for a comment.

Volunteer Joey Tuccio said when Jurado was running for the seat, she was enthusiastic about helping solve the issue. But by the time Jurado was elected, she had “ghosted” the dog rescuers.

Whether it’s fires, crime, animal abuse, or quality of life, Democrats in Los Angeles seem determined to do nothing about it. As the saying goes, you get what you vote for.