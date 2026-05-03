Conservative mom Beth Bourne stormed into a school board meeting and blasted woke teachers and administrators for allowing boys identifying as girls to dominate women’s sports in school.

“Are you smiling at me?!!” Bourne confronted one of the administrators who appeared to be laughing during her frustrated speech.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

Imagine turning down Uber at a valuation of $10 million, only to watch it go public at over $80 billion.

That’s exactly what happened to Mark Cuban… a 799,900% return, gone.

But original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington built his career doing the opposite: spotting asymmetric opportunities before they go mainstream.

Like Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode Mobile is turning smartphones into income streams.

They were named the #1 fastest-growing software company by Deloitte and have already helped their users earn and save over $1B.

Kevin Harrington invested early.

And at just $0.50/share, you can still get in before their potential IPO.

Secure shares at $0.50 while the pre-IPO window is still open.

Learn More

Disclosures

Potential Uber return for Marc Cuban does not take into account dilution.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period in 2023.

Please read the offering circular at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A Offering.

Illegal immigrant charged with murdering two women in separate Long Island stabbings

Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, 22, allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old coworker to death as she took out garbage at a Wendy’s in Island Park, Nassau County just after midnight Friday, then killed a second victim, a 32-year-old woman he was living with, several hours later.

Nassau County Police Department: Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, 22

Both women suffered “savage stab wounds to the neck and torso,” according to police, though the exact nature of Rivera’s relationship with his roommate remains unclear.

Suspect turned himself in : Rivera called police and told them what he had done, with Det. Lt. George Darienzo saying “He asked to see police and when police arrived, he said he killed somebody that night.” Rivera was arrested outside a 7-Eleven in Lynbrook after telling officers “I’ve killed someone.”

Immigration status: Rivera came to the US illegally in 2016 at age 12 and is now facing multiple murder charges, though he has pleaded not guilty.

Liberal donor network Democracy Alliance pivoting to spend “tens of millions” on new media to counter conservative podcast dominance

Democracy Alliance, responsible for $2 billion in spending on Democrat campaigns, media outlets and think tanks, is shifting strategy to developing alternative media after conservatives’ 2024 new media success.

President Pamela Shifman told Semafor “It became crystal clear after 2024 that we collectively had relied too much on forms of media that were not reaching people. Too much focus on paid advertisements, too much focus on broadcast television, and that is simply not where the majority of people consume their news.”

Trump’s podcast strategy convinced liberals to change approach : The 2024 election cycle—during which Trump and VP JD Vance made huge gains through podcast appearances on shows like Joe Rogan and Theo Von that got millions of views—convinced liberal donors to change tactics, while Kamala Harris’s attempts on podcasts like “Call Her Daddy” failed to sway voters. An internal memo recommended donors invest in Democracy Alliance’s new media fund to promote organizations like More Perfect Union and help liberals break into conservative spaces.

Focus on “trusted messengers” for young voters: The memo stated “The right has spent decades cultivating and organizing young people. They build relationships through culture and community—and engage in politics after. We can’t cede these voters. It’s time for progressives to invest heavily in our own trusted messengers who can meet young people where they are.” Shifman cited NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s social media campaign as effective, saying it “reached people, that spoke to people, that resonated with people, and that was joyful and positive and compelling.”

Trump reviewing Iran’s latest proposal but says “Can’t imagine it would be acceptable”

President Donald Trump said late Saturday he’s reviewing Iran’s latest proposal for ending the war but expressed deep skepticism, posting on Truth Social “can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach earlier Saturday there’s a chance the U.S. could restart strikes on Iran, saying “If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we’ll see.”