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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

Lol. Demonrats changing their campaign approach "It became crystal clear after 2024 that we collectively had relied too much on forms of media that were not reaching people."

NO! They had demon rat candidates, that smart voters can see through the lies and know Not to vote for candidates that cannot string more than three coherent words together, and ones that are paid by their god soros and support criminals instead of working for the Citizens! We do not vote for the mentally insane who protected a senile pedophile puppet president nor his puppetmaster obammy!

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Janice Woodward's avatar
Janice Woodward
2h

If transgenders want to compete against the opposite sex, then I suggest that there be a new group started. They compete against each other at least then it would be the same as boys vs boys and girls vs girls. See how well the do under those circumstances! At least it would be a level field of competition!

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