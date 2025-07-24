Greg Gutfeld went off on Jessica Tarlov in an epic monologue after she tried to minimize the administration’s recent bombshell alleging Barack Obama was involved in creating a false narratives about Trump/Russia collusion.

Greg lost his mind at her! Watch the clip below:

“I understand this Epstein situation is very tricky for the administration…but they are pulling out all of the greatest hits!” Tarlov said. “It’s preposterous we’re talking about Hillary’s emails again in 2025.”

Gutfeld couldn’t stand it for one minute, firing back at her immediately, “They amplified a false conclusion that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016,… We’re actually getting an investigation and you’re saying ‘No, you know what? You guys should just move on’…You say the same f—ing thing about Biden’s brain!!”

“Democrats didn’t care about Epstein until they saw a political motivation! The right was into the Epstein story because women were being sex trafficked! We actually care!!”

Watch Gutfeld’s righteous tirade, putting Tarlov in her place:

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, died Thursday at age 71, the WWE confirmed.

Medics were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home following a cardiac arrest call, according to TMZ. “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” WWE confirmed on X.

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, rose to global stardom in the 1980s with his “Hulkamania” persona and became the face of the WWF (now WWE), helping launch WrestleMania and imbuing wrestling into mainstream culture. Known for his ripped shirts, “24-inch python” arms and catchphrase “What’cha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?!”, Hogan headlined multiple WrestleManias and famously bodyslammed Andre the Giant in front of 78,000 fans in 1987.

Beyond the ring, Hogan became a pop culture staple through roles in films like Rocky III, TV shows including The A-Team, and his own VH1 reality series, Hogan Knows Best. His career spanned decades and included a run in the wrestle media of WCW, and eventually made the New World Order (nWo) group.

Rumors had swirled about Hogan’s health following neck surgery in May, though his wife recently said he was recovering well. It remains unclear if the procedure played a role in his death. Hogan is survived by his wife Sky Daily and two children, Brooke and Nick. A press conference is expected later Thursday.

Biden Admin DROPPED deportation of accused kidnapper and sex offender: report

Federal officials reported that the Biden Administration dropped the deportation case of a Honduran man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo , who entered the U.S. illegally in 2020, was arrested July 14 in Harris County, Texas, after a woman was found trapped inside his home.

Authorities say the victim, a Chinese national, was held captive for five days without food or water. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Carcamo allegedly lured her to Texas under the false promise of a better-paying job. “She was kicking and screaming. He was carrying her. It just stood out to me,” a neighbor who witnessed her attempted escape said.

Federal records show Carcamo’s deportation proceedings were terminated in September 2023 after ICE filed a motion with an immigration judge. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin shared her disgust on the issue: “This accused kidnapper and suspected sex trafficker was just one of the countless criminal illegal aliens who inexplicably had their removal proceedings terminated.”

Investigators suspect the woman is one of several victims in a larger sex trafficking ring. “We know there’s other people involved, ” Lt. John Klafka said. “Our message is clear: criminals are not welcome in the United States,” McLaughlin added, crediting the Trump administration’s efforts to detain suspects like Carcamo under the Laken Riley Act. The case remains under investigation.

Trump’s new AI bill marks “Golden Age” and rejects woke policies

President Trump signed three executive orders Wednesday aimed at reshaping the federal government’s approach to artificial intelligence, including a ban on so-called “woke” AI models.