A furious Colorado father, Dustin Gonzalez, went off at woke educators during a county school board meeting, saying his daughter’s new gender identity and transition was kept secret from him and affirmed by school staff.

Watch Video

“I’m fighting to make sure what happened to me never happens to another parent!” Gonzalez told the board. “My daughter changed her identity, not after years of discussion or family dialogue, not after joint input from both of her parents, no, this happened quickly, secretly, encouraged by school-appointed therapists in a system that never though to include me!”

“By the time I found out, I was already labeled a problem!" Gonzalez continued. "Your systems made it possible, and your silence made it personal. You never once thought ‘Shouldn’t the father be involved, too.’”

Gonzalez explained that he faces the risk of losing parenting time with his daughter, simply for not affirming her new identity. He further claimed that the loss of visitation rights was pushed by his ex wife who supports and affirms the gender transition of their daughter.

“You gave my ex all the tools she needed to take our daughter from me!”

Watch the shocking confrontation here:

Watch Video

Trump gives a serious answer about running in 2028

President Donald Trump gave NBC News’ Kristen Welker the real answer to the question of if he will run for a third term in 2028.

“It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. There are many people selling the 2028 hat. But this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody.”

Trump has previously joked about running for a third term, and left his real intentions on the matter ambiguous. His son, Eric Trump, posted a photo to social media of himself wearing a “Trump 2028” hat clearly in an effort to troll those with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

PolitiBrawl Opinion Piece

Why cable news died after Tucker Carlson left Fox News

When I first met Tucker Carlson in the summer of 2017, I sat down in front of the broad, sturdy wooden desk in his Fox News office expecting to discuss my role in spearheading the Caller's new video operation.



I introduced myself and Tucker replied, "Richie McGinniss? That sounds like a famous person's name!" One thing even Tucker's adversaries can't deny after meeting him, he is a charming guy.

I had just started my job at The Daily Caller, a company that he founded in 2010, while Tucker had just taken over the prime-time 8 PM slot vacated by Bill O'Reilly after some salacious revelations.

Despite the notoriety of his new gig, Tucker was more interested in hearing about where I came from and what made me tick.

I had just lost my father and, as an actual family man rather than pretending to be one on TV, Tucker wanted to know more about how my family was doing after the loss, and who my dad was. I mentioned that, though he was a doctor, my dad and I watched the news together every night growing up, and my dad's predictions of what would come of the Iraq War were spot on. I also told him that we often made fun of the robotic voices of the correspondents, whose on-camera personae were a far cry from their personalities in real life…

Read Full Piece