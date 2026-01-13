Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss in a live interview about his X posts attacking ICE officers following the Minneapolis shooting of activist Renee Nicole Good.

“You think SUVs can’t be used as weapons?!!”

Doocy didn’t hold back! Watch the live clash right here:

Click To Watch Video

ICE agent involved in shooting unlikely to face charges, DOJ declines civil rights probe

The ICE agent who fatally shot protester Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis is unlikely to face criminal charges, with the Justice Department not expected to open a civil rights probe into the deadly ordeal, according to the New York Times citing sources familiar with the investigation, though the decision could change as FBI investigators analyze agent Jonathan Ross’s conduct and key physical evidence including the handgun involved.

Trump administration labels Good “domestic terrorist,” claims self-defense: The Trump administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, quickly branded Good a “domestic terrorist” and argued the ICE agent only fired the fatal shots in self-defense after the alleged agitator struck him with her vehicle, while federal investigators are zeroing in on Good’s links to anti-ICE activist groups and examining actions of activists who took part in neighborhood watch activities leading up to her death.

Good was trained anti-ICE “warrior” affiliated with radical groups: Friends claimed Good was an anti-ICE “warrior” drawn into activism through her six-year-old son’s charter school and its local “ICE Watch” group, with neighbors saying she regularly attended meetings and received “thorough training,” while the group recently aligned with more radical organizations including Twin Cities Ungovernables and shared a manual on fighting police to free arrested comrades, comparing each “de-arrest” to a “micro-intifada.”

Supreme Court hears transgender athlete cases Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in two cases—Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.—that could determine whether states can ban transgender athletes who identify as women from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams, examining whether Idaho and West Virginia laws prohibiting such participation violate Title IX and the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

Lower courts struck down state bans, Republicans appeal: Lower courts struck down the bans as unconstitutional violations of Title IX and equal protection, prompting the two Republican-led states to appeal to the Supreme Court, with West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey telling Fox News the issue is “about Title IX, equal protection, common sense, and protecting women in both academia and on the athletic field.”

Trump administration backs states, ACLU represents transgender athletes: The Trump administration is supporting the states, asserting that Title IX and equal protection permit sex-based distinctions in athletics, while the American Civil Liberties Union represents the transgender plaintiffs and argues the laws “unlawfully discriminate against people who identify as women,” with the debate garnering enormous attention evidenced by dozens of amicus briefs and even a Washington Post editorial supporting the states’ position.

Ruling could have far-reaching policy implications: Observers say a ruling for the plaintiffs could limit state power to adopt similar bans and broaden interpretations of federal nondiscrimination protections, while a decision for the states could uphold the bans and influence other transgender policy disputes such as bathroom policies and sex designation on documents like passports and driver’s licenses, with the Supreme Court expected to decide the cases by early summer.

Mamdani fires back at DHS after NYC Council employee detained at immigration appointment

The Department of Homeland Security detained Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez, 53, a New York City Council employee working as a data analyst, during an immigration appointment Monday in Nassau County, with DHS saying the migrant overstayed a 2017 tourist visa and was arrested in an assault case, prompting Mayor Zohran Mamdani to call it “an assault on our democracy, on our city, and our values” and demand his immediate release.

NYC officials claim employee authorized until October 2026: NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin held a press conference demanding the employee’s release, claiming he “had been cleared to remain in the U.S. until October 2026” and “was doing everything right” by going to court when asked, stating “DHS confirmed that this employee had gone in for a routine court appointment and was nevertheless detained” with “no other basis for his detainment.”

DHS dismisses complaints, says detention justified: DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin dismissed the complaints, saying “He had no legal right to be in the United States” and maintaining the man is not authorized to work in the U.S., adding “Under Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. If you come to our country illegally and break our law, we will find you, and we will arrest you.”

