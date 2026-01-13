PolitiBrawl

Virginia Walker
43m

Nothing peaceful about the protests going on now. If you vetted all of them, you would find that most of them are hired through the People’s Forum and paid by foundations through Soros and Singham. Don’t be fooled, what’s going on in our country was carefully thought out and planned by the Democrats for years, to stay in power and fleece the taxpayer of everything they have.

El dragon
11m

Trump is demanding that Iran doesn't shoot demonstrators while exalting the shooting of American demonstrators by his own private army. Irony overload.

