Fox News host Maria Bartiromo lost it at far-left Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna for defending socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s massive tax-raising agenda causing job creators to flee.

She called him out for his socialist BS live in front of millions! “The top 1% pay 45% of taxes in New York! You know it and I do!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Hartford Gold

In 1933, The Government Took Americans’ Gold.

In 2026, That May Be About To Reverse.

92 years ago, FDR signed Executive Order 6102 forcing everyday Americans to surrender their gold at a fixed government price. At the stroke of a pen, a generation lost a sizable portion of the wealth they had spent their lives building.

It was one of the greatest wealth transfers in American history. But here’s what almost nobody is talking about.

A provision buried in U.S. Code Title 31, Section 5117 gives the U.S. Treasury the authority to revalue America’s gold reserves from an outdated $42 per ounce to today’s market price.

That’s a 72x increase!

And President Trump — who has made restoring American financial strength the centerpiece of his presidency — may be the first leader in nearly a century with both the will and the authority to activate it.

If that happens, the flow of wealth doesn’t go to the banks. It doesn’t go to Wall Street. It goes back toward the people — specifically, those who had the foresight to position themselves in physical gold before the reset begins.

This isn’t redistribution. It’s restoration.

Over 60 million Americans are eligible to become a first wave benefactor in what could be the most significant financial reset of our lifetime. But as with every major shift in history, the window for early movers won’t stay open forever.

Claim Your FREE Guide Now and discover how to position yourself on the right side of this reset.

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San Diego mosque shooters identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Velasquez, 18, left suicide note about racial pride: report

Suspected gunmen Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez were found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside a BMW blocks from the Islamic Center of San Diego after allegedly killing three people including security guard Amin Abdullah, a father of eight who police say prevented more deaths.

What was found: At least one suspect took weapons from their parents’ home and left a suicide note discussing racial pride, with anti-muslim writings found in their vehicle and the words “hate speech” written on firearms used in the shooting. Law enforcement sources said a shotgun and gas can bearing a Nazi “SS” sticker were discovered at the scene.

Rapid police response : Officers arrived on site within four minutes of emergency calls and between 50-100 officers entered the Islamic Center to search classrooms, prayer areas and surrounding buildings. Imam Taha Hassane confirmed in video circulated among California’s Muslim community “We are safe, the entire school is safe. All the kids, all the staff, and the teachers are safe.”

9/11 hijackers connection, current imam justified Oct. 7 attacks: The Islamic Center of San Diego was previously “best known as the home to two 9/11 hijackers” Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar who prayed there and found nearby apartments through mosque advertisements while taking flight lessons. Current Imam Taha Hassane came under fire for video posted days after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 attacks saying “This did not start last week or on October 7. This is the result of brutal Zionist occupation and genocide” and declaring “Resistance is justified when people are under occupation.”

Six states hold pivotal Tuesday primaries testing Trump’s GOP dominance in most expensive House race ever

Voters in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania vote Tuesday in U.S. House, Senate and gubernatorial primaries as Republicans defend slim majorities, with President Donald Trump targeting Rep. Thomas Massie as MAGA enemy number one.

The Massie race: The Kentucky 4th District race between libertarian-minded Massie—a Trump critic over Iran war policy and unconditional Israel aid who pushed for Epstein files release—and Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein has become the most expensive House primary in history with $32+ million spent, much from Trump allies and pro-Israel groups, with War Secretary Pete Hegseth campaigning for Gallrein on primary eve.

Massie says Trump attacks may backfire, defends foreign policy stance : The 14-year congressman told Fox News Digital that Trump’s social media taunts show “he’s losing sleep, his reputation is on the line. He really shouldn’t have got involved in this race,” defending his opposition to all foreign aid by saying “When I said America First, I meant it. I don’t vote for foreign aid to Egypt, to Syria, to Ukraine...and I’m not going to ruin it by sending foreign aid to one country.”

Georgia gubernatorial and Senate races test Trump endorsement power, Kentucky Senate primary features McConnell successor battle: Trump backs Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor against billionaire Rick Jackson who’s spent $80+ million. In Kentucky’s Senate race to succeed retiring Mitch McConnell, Trump-endorsed Rep. Andy Barr faces former Attorney General Daniel Cameron among 11 GOP candidates.

Trump creates $1.776 billion fund to compensate Americans afflicted by Deep State weaponization

President Donald Trump agreed to dismiss his $10 billion IRS lawsuit in exchange for a formal apology and creation of a $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, a Justice Department program compensating Americans claiming unfair federal targeting that also resolves Trump's Mar-a-Lago FBI search and Russia-collusion investigation claims.