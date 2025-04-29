Fox News host Martha Callum snapped at teachers union leader, Randi Weingarten for making belittling comments to her during a debate on the Federal Government’s responsibility to fund public schools.

Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, argued that public school success was directly connected to federal funding.

“What happens in Massachusetts that works is that there is far more funding, and there is a real culture of a safe and welcoming school… we actually need to do more of that,” Weingarten said.

“We know that money does not equate to a better outcome,” Callum said, pointing to Newark, New Jersey’s per capita expenditure in relation to disastrous literacy rates.

Weingarten attempted to push back at Callum’s common sense responses, but the most she could come up with were condescending nicknames.

“Martha, sweetheart. Listen to me,” She said.

Callum, unfazed, drew a line in the sand, “Please don’t call me sweetheart!”

“The things that we spend ninety percent of our time on - I spend ninety percent of my time on - issues like numeracy and literacy and critical thinking and problem solving, what we need to do to help every single child succeed. And ultimately that’s what we should be doing in public schools. The federal role in this is to fill opportunity gaps,” Weingarten said.

Callum clapped back. “You don’t want to indoctrinate children. You don’t want a child to hear a book read to the whole classroom and go home and say ‘Why was I taught that I was born a girl, but that was just a guess?’ I mean, that is going to freak out some children. They’re going to be very confused.”

“That same kid can’t read, and is pushed all the way to eighth grade and they still can’t read”

Watch Martha Callum’s full response to Randi Weingarten’s condescending liberal brainwashing below:

Rockstar catches Karoline Leavitt off-guard with free speech question

During a White House press briefing, Grammy-winning musician Winston Marshall, formerly of Mumford & Sons, surprised Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with an interesting question about free speech and political asylum.

Marshall, who left the band in 2021 and now hosts The Winston Marshall Show podcast, urged President Trump to consider granting asylum to British citizens facing prosecution for "hate speech" in the UK. He claimed that people in his home country were receiving lengthy prison sentences for tweets, social media posts, and other free speech-related issues.

“Would the Trump administration consider asylum for British citizens in such a situation?” Marshall asked the Press Secretary.

Leavitt, visibly caught off guard, admitted she hadn’t discussed the idea with the president or heard it proposed before.

“I have not heard that proposed to the president nor have I spoken to him about that idea, but I certainly can talk to our National Security team and see if it’s something the administration would entertain,” she answered.

Border Czar SLAMS liberal media madness in ICE deportation conference

Border Czar Tom Homan battled against the liberal media during an immigration press conference filled with activist reporters who had many pointed questions about ICE’s continuous deportation efforts.

Watch Video

Reporters bombarded Homan with questions about the recent suspension of visas for certain illegal immigrant college students.

“Their visas are being suspended because the State Department believes they’re national security threats,” Homan said.

The conversation transitioned to the topic of sanctuary cities, especially New York City, which has seen tremendous spikes in crime since becoming a sanctuary for thousands of illegal migrants amid the Biden Administration’s wide open southern border.

“New York City is a sanctuary for criminals,” Homan said. His decree was in response to New York City’s delayed opening of an ICE office on Rikers Island.

The liberal media would not stand down, insisting ICE made a slew of “mistakes” in association with of recent deportations, most notably the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged El Salvadorian gang member.

“I think the American people elected Donald Trump to enforce Immigration Laws and that is exactly what we’re doing. We’re doing what the American people voted for,” Homan said.

Watch Homan go to WAR with the media and come out on top:

