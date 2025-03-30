Fox News Host Will Cain shut down Democrat Rep. Jim Himes for exaggerating the seriousness of the Signal group chat leak in order to win political points on Republicans for the first time in months.

Watch Video

Himes scolded Cain and Republicans for, in his view, not taking accountability and apologizing for the Signal group chat leak.

“Stop right there!” Cain interrupted the Democrat’s monologue. “We agree it is a mistake! You inserted the word serious,” Cain pointed out, claiming that this is the first time in month Democrats have been able to score points on Republicans and now need to make it as big and valuable for their side as possible by using hyperbolic language and exaggerating the seriousness of the leak.”

“You even now invoked that men could be killed! There’s nothing in this to suggest that to be true!” Cain continued.

Himes countered pointing the finger at Cain, Fox News and the Republicans for politicizing the incident, "It makes me want to THROW UP to hear you make this into a partisan issue!!"

Watch the intense interview right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Health Science Institute

DOGE about to EXPOSE Big Pharma?

Dear Reader,



They’re terrified…



DOGE is finally taking dead aim on waste and corruption inside the FDA. Which means they’ll likely get full access to everything… including the FDA’s biggest secret.



It involves a hushed-up alliance with Big Pharma, as well as hundreds-of-billions in profits. And DOGE is on the verge of bringing the entire house of cards crashing to the ground.



But liberals and Big Pharma won’t let THIS be revealed without a fight.



Which is exactly why we’re not waiting around…



We’re exposing everything TODAY in this damning video.

Watch Video

P.S. The FDA and Big Pharma have managed to keep THIS secret for decades… So there’s no telling how long they’ll allow this video to circulate openly on the internet. Watch it now while it’s still available.

Joe Kernen wipes the smile right off smug Democrat senator’s face for Signal leak hypocrisy

CNBC’s Joe Kernen went off at Democrat Sen. Mark Warner for his smug attitude following the Trump administration’s Signal app leak, reminding him that the Biden administration had much worse mistakes after which he did not call for firings.

Watch Video

”You’ve got a bounce in your step today, a lot of democrats sort of have a bounce in their step,” Kernan pointed out to Warner. “Is it at all strange to you that this landed in your lap? Out of all the 7 billion people on this planet, the one person that was mistakenly added to this chat was probably the biggest anti-Trump journalist you could find?!!”

“How does that happen accidently?!” Kernan pressed. “Do you think someone in the White House is disloyal, or on the staff of Waltz orchestrated this intentionally? Don;t you want to know, you’re just not going to ask any questions?!!”

Warner’s response was 100% sarcastic and asinine.

“I almost expected one of them to say ‘this was a perfectly beautiful call’ just like Trump’s call with Zelensky,” Warner mocked Kernan.

Watch the heated showdown here:

Watch Video