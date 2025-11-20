Fox News Host Martha MacCullam ripped democrat Rep. Jason Crow on Fox news after he defended Democrats’ encouraging US military members to disobey Trump orders Wednesday.

“What specific order from the commander-in-chief that they’re asking our military to carry out are you referring to?!” MacCullam demanded.

Judges orders Trump to end National Guard presence in DC

A federal judge has order President Trump to end his crime crackdown in the nation’s capitol.

Biden appointed US District Judge Jia Cobb approved the request, giving the Trump administration a Dec. 11 deadline to make a decision.

The request references Trump’s ongoing crime crackdown, releasing over 2,00 federal National Guard troops across the city to combat the severe high crime rates in the city.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced o Wednesday that since Trump’s deployment, the city has made over 6,300 arrest and seized over 600 illegal firearms.

Federal immigration crackdown in North Carolina tops 250 arrests

Federal agents have arrested more than 250 people during an ongoing immigration enforcement operation in North Carolina, with the crackdown spreading from Charlotte to the Raleigh area as part of President Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Operation Charlotte’s Web: The Department of Homeland Security operation that began over the weekend has doubled its initial arrest count, targeting what officials describe as “some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” The enforcement push expanded to areas around Raleigh on Tuesday before the mayor announced border patrol enforcement appeared suspended in the capital city, though DHS did not confirm any changes.

Communities face effect: School attendance has dropped and small shops and restaurants have closed to avoid confrontations with federal agents. At one Charlotte laundromat, customers abandoned their clothes after agents appeared at the shopping center Sunday, with the Mexican-American owner saying neighboring businesses shut down while his customer base has evaporated.

New Orleans next target for federal sweep. Around 250 federal border agents are expected to descend on New Orleans by the end of the week to prepare for a two-month immigration crackdown beginning December 1. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who led the North Carolina operation, has been tapped to head the Louisiana sweep, which has drawn support from state Republicans while civil liberties.

Vance teases Trump healthcare plan to lower costs

Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the Trump administration has a “great” healthcare plan in development that will bring down costs for American families, claiming it will garner bipartisan support despite political risks for Republicans.

Trump prioritizes fixing system over political concerns. Vance told Breitbart that advisers have warned Trump that healthcare is “a graveyard for Republicans,” but the president responded by saying he doesn’t care and praised Trump’s leadership approach of putting families first, willing to work with Democrats if they’re willing to fix what Democrats “broke.”

Premium hikes loom as ACA subsidies expire. Americans face sharp healthcare premium increases in 2026 as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire at year’s end. Those using the ACA marketplace already face a projected 26% premium hike, but if subsidies lapse entirely, monthly payments for subsidized patients could jump 114%, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis from October.

Shutdown fight centers on subsidy extension. Democrats initially refused to support funding without making subsidies permanent but eventually backed a short-term bill, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune agreeing to hold a December vote on continuing the credits. Trump signaled opposition to extending subsidies, posting Tuesday that the only healthcare he’ll support is for money going “directly back to the people.”

MS-13 gang leader deported after Biden admin allowed asylum claim

An El Salvadoran MS-13 gang leader wanted for murder who attempted to exploit the U.S. immigration system under the Biden administration has been deported to his home country, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Biden admin let wanted murderer claim asylum. Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February 2024, but the Biden administration allowed him to claim fear of returning to El Salvador despite having a final removal order and three prior deportations.

Gang leader committed multiple crimes on U.S. soil. Garcia-Manzanarez committed several crimes in America including burglary, menacing with a weapon, driving under the influence, property damage and driving without a license, according to Homeland Security. Authorities in El Salvador issued a warrant for his arrest, and Interpol issued a public Red Notice for his apprehension in January 2020 before ICE Boston arrested him in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Illegal entrant deported four times since 2001. Garcia-Manzanarez first illegally entered through the Canadian border in March 2001 and was released into the country before an immigration judge ordered his removal a year later. ICE removed him to El Salvador three times between 2007 and 2012, but he committed a felony by illegally re-entering a fourth time before his final deportation on November 3.

‘Burn B —-’ : Chicago man charged after allegedly lighting train passenger on fire

A repeat offender who was released after being accused in a violent August attack has been federally charged with terrorism after allegedly dousing a young woman with gasoline and setting her ablaze on a Chicago Blue Line train while yelling “burn b----.”