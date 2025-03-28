Fox News rising star Will Cain called out Democrat Rep. Jason Crow for being a total hypocrite; condemning Trump officials for the Signal leak after he played cover for the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Watch Video

”Congressman, did you call for the resignation of anybody from the military for that withdrawal from Afghanistan, wherein 13 marines were killed,” Cain pressed. “If not Lloyd Austin, did you call for anyone to be fired?”

It was clear the Democrat lawmaker wasn’t ready for the question, “Will, listen to me, these are apples and orange situations.”

Cain pulled out his phone to quote the congressman’s previous statements, live on air, about the Afghanistan withdrawal. “In 2023 you said ‘I do think the withdrawal from Afghanistan was messy, it was chaotic and there were a lot of mistakes that were made,…’ and then you go on to say in that same interview ‘there were lessons learned and I take a holistic look, and not look at it through a small frame'.’”

Cain continued, “You admit that it was a mistake,… I agree by the way, it is apples and oranges because in this situation 13 marines actually died, so I agree they are not apples to apples comparisons. But on this particular mistake you didn’t demand anyone’s resignation! And so I don’t find it principled that now you do when nothing happened other than a successful military operation was executed!!”

“It seems to me that what you are doing is playing politics, not principles!!” Cain erupted.

Watch the heated Fox News clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Natural Health Response

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Dear Reader,

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Take a look at the circled window in this photo…

A medical experiment commissioned by Adolf Hitler was done here in 1944. Our own U.S. government has ignored the important scientific results of this experiment.

Now, decades later, the results are finally being revealed to the public.

And you will NOT believe what they expose.

But hurry…

Click here now before we’re forced to remove it from the web.

Regards,

Emily Harper

Publisher, Natural Health Response

P.S. The health implications of this shocking video will leave you speechless. I highly recommend you watch it immediately. This could have a major impact on what you and your family know about healthcare. Watch this now.

Watch Video

Fed-up Trump official DISMANTLES Kaitlan Collins live on her CNN show

United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins refused to take the bait from Kaitlan Collins on CNN after she asked a leading question about the Trump administration’s Signal app leak.

“I just answered the question!!”

Watch Video

“You are a member of the cabinet,… is this typical for the cabinet to have conversations over Signal, is this something you have used, Kaitlan asked the Trump official.

Doug Collins was annoyed that she did not seem interested in talking about Veterans Affairs and instead was determined to grill him about the Trump administration’s use of the Signal app.

“My job is to take care of veterans,” Doug Collins said. “I would like to know why CNN is hostile to veterans, especially one in Florida where you just had a $5 million defamation suit, taking offense at a veteran who was trying to help people.”

“In fact one of your employees actually said “we’re going to nail him’” Doug Collins continued. “I have a question for you Kaitlan: Is that employee still employed?!!”

Kaitlan Collins quickly tried to steer the conversation back to her pre-scripted topic.

“No, answer my question Kaitlan!” Doug Collins snapped.

Watch the fiery interview go off-the-rails:

Watch Video

Add this conversation-starter to your spring wardrobe:

Must Watch: DOGE Officer crashes anti-Elon Musk protest in Washington D.C.

Watch PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller walk into a mob of radical leftists and federal employees dressed as a DOGE officer to confront them with a few simple questions…

This got out of control real fast!

Watch Video