Fox News’ Will Cain called out Democrat Texas state Rep. James Talarico during a live interview, who fled the state to prevent Texas Republicans from enacting their right to redraw voting district maps.

Cain calls him out for his and other fleeing Texas Democrats’ immature behavior, running away in the face of losing to Republicans.

“You’re in Illinois!!”

Watch the brawl here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

It wasn’t long ago there was an attempt to put Trump behind bars.

To bankrupt him through legal fees.

And to even assassinate him… twice!

But President Trump has prevailed each and every time.

President Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to "demolish the deep state,” and claims this to be his “final battle” against these shadowy figures.

But the truth is… the battle may have only just begun.

Rogue Judges across the country have tried to stop his actions at every turn. Congress hasn’t been much help in passing his legislation, and the media is at his throat like always.

So, how will Trump bring prosperity to the American People while the Deep State runs rampant, putting up roadblocks for everything he does for America? Will he be able to succeed in Making America Great Again?

Only time will tell, but thousands of American Patriots are preparing themselves for a worse case scenario. They ARE NOT leaving things up to chance. They are helping to protect themselves in case the Deep State has one more potential ace up their sleeve.

→ Discover how hard-working American Patriots are helping defend their futures from the Deep State

Learn More

Illegal immigrant charged with causing horrific highway crash, the White House responds

Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant who entered the US in 2018, was arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn with a commercial semi-truck on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce.

The illegal U-turn caused the trailer to jackknife and collide with a minivan, killing all three passengers in the minivan, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Singh obtained his commercial driver's license in California under a 2013 state law that allows residents to get licenses regardless of immigration status, prompting White House criticism of "Gavin Newscum's pro-illegal alien policies."

ICE has issued a detainer for Singh, who remains in custody on both state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations, with officials calling the tragedy "totally preventable" and criticizing policies that grant commercial licenses to illegal immigrants.

Trump reveals exactly how Zelensky can end the war, but he’s not going to like it…

Trump claimed Zelensky could end the war "almost immediately" by making two major concessions: dropping Ukraine's bid to join NATO (a long-standing Russian demand) and accepting that there's "no getting back" Crimea, effectively recognizing Russia's 2014 annexation.