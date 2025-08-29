Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira has entered the political arena, announcing his candidacy for a Texas congressional seat.

The 45-year-old retired first baseman revealed his intention to run for the House of Representatives from Texas's 21st District Wednesday on social media. The district covers the Hill Country region between San Antonio and Austin.

Teixeira is seeking the position currently occupied by Republican Representative Chip Roy, who recently declared his plans to pursue the Texas attorney general role in 2026, leaving the congressional seat open.

In his campaign launch, Teixeira emphasized his conservative values and commitment to supporting what he described as President Trump's America First policies. He outlined an agenda focused on border security, economic growth, opposing progressive education initiatives, promoting domestic energy production, protecting Second Amendment rights and anti-abortion positions, ending extended military conflicts, and strengthening defense capabilities.

“I’m ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation.”

The three-time MLB All-Star player, who was instrumental in the Yankees' 2009 World Series championship, brings his professional sports background to his political aspirations. That championship season saw him contribute 39 home runs and 122 RBIs while finishing as runner-up for American League MVP honors as New York defeated Philadelphia for the title.

Originally from Maryland, Teixeira chose to join the Yankees in 2008 with a substantial eight-year, $180 million contract, turning down offers from teams closer to his roots. During his Yankees tenure, he earned recognition with three Gold Glove awards and two All-Star selections before retiring in 2016.

While Teixeira maintained a relatively low political profile during his playing days, he did participate in fundraising activities for Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign.

He is now the first official candidate for the 21st District race, though other potential Republican contenders have expressed interest in running.