CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted former Kamala Harris supporter and now-Trump ally, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, about President Trump’s tariff agenda. She wasn’t ready for his blunt response…

Panic over Trump’s ballsy tariff play was reflected in the markets today as well as on the left wing media networks who are committed to criticizing and delegitimizing every action the Trump administration has taken and will take in the future.

Some Democrats, such as Fain, are calling bullshit on this.

Collins pressed Fain during their interview on his praise for Trump’s 25% auto tariffs that went into effect this week.

“We really have to look at reality and quit using fear tactics in talking about this,” Fain said.

Collins pushed back, “Your auto workers, maybe they’re happy with the auto tariffs,… but what about when they are paying more for food and clothes and electronics? Are they worried about that?”

“Everyone is worried about it, but let’s talk about the real problem here,” Fain fired back. “The real problem isn’t the tariffs, it’s corporate greed!” He explained that the auto industry saw 35% price gauging during the pandemic because of opportunistic corporate executives, “It’s a choice!”

“I heard this crying all day about he stock market,” Fain continued. “A majority of Americans don’t own stock. Working class people, 60% don’t have any retirement savings! That’s the crisis, that’s what we need to be talking about!”

Collins played a video of Vice President JD Vance responding to Fain’s support of Trump’s plan, acknowledging that he had “trashed” the Trump administration in the past but now is “welcomed to the team.”

"Let's be blunt about this... we disagree on a lot, but we agree on tariffs!" Fain responded to the clip.

