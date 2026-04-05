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It has already been said that if what occurred in Iran this Easter weekend were the plot of a movie, people would roll their eyes because it would be too on the nose. And yet, a weapons service officer for an F-15, who was shot down on Good Friday, was rescued by American forces come Easter Sunday after intense fighting and complex planning.

The reports stated shortly after the pilot was rescued, the weapons officer was still missing but managed to get to high ground. This provided the U.S. military and intelligence community time to locate him and rush assets to the area. Despite Iranian militias trying to converge on the WSO’s position, our air dominance kept the militias at bay. It has been reported the U.S. military was able to establish a temporary airfield in Iran.

The U.S. says once the WSO was in American hands, several aircraft got stuck in the mud and were unable to lift off from the temporary airfield. Instead of digging them out, more aircraft were sent and everyone was able to evacuate without any U.S. fatalities. In order to prevent the U.S. aircraft from falling into enemy hands, they were destroyed by us with explosives.

To make it crystal clear, if this is indeed how the events played out, this is another humiliating defeat for Iran. Yes, the regime was able to shoot one of our aircraft, but the pilot and the WSO should have been captured since they landed in enemy territory. Instead, not only was the U.S. able to leverage every asset to get our men home, they were able to operate openly and during the day in order to accomplish the mission.

Despite this, the Iranian regime and its sympathizers are trying to twist this humiliation into a “victory.”

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“We are witnessing the greatest humiliation of the US military since Vietnam, and this will be Trump’s legacy! Another hundreds of millions fighter plane downed by Iran,” one user claimed.

The Iranian embassy in India posted a video of the wreckage we created and said, “Welcome to hell.”

“Lose all this to rescue 1 pilot and call it your greatest military success of all time,” one user based in Poland stated.” Guys will literally be complete losers but say ‘hey, we behaved like heroes, you can’t understand that.’”

Naturally, some of the seething is coming from Democrats here at home. Before the WSO was extracted, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) bemoaned War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “no quarter” mentality for our nation’s enemies, adding, “we have to hope that Iran follows the humanitarian laws that US leaders now dismiss.”

At the time of writing this piece, Kaine has not posted in celebration of the operation’s outcome from the same account.

It is telling that our enemies can only point to the dollar amount of destroyed equipment. Sure, it sucks we lost some stuff, but we were able to show the world just how dominant the U.S. is in Iran. You don’t have to agree with President Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime, but our ability to project power across the world can not be denied.

Happy Easter from the Editors at PolitiBrawl!