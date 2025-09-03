Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates in the state, marking what would be the first comprehensive removal of such requirements by any U.S. state.

State Officials' Position State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo characterized current vaccine requirements as an "immoral" intrusion resembling "slavery" that undermines parental medical decision-making rights. Speaking at a Tampa-area news conference, Ladapo emphasized removing "all of them. Every last one of them," though he acknowledged some changes would require legislative action while others could be implemented through state health department rule changes.

Current Requirements Florida currently mandates vaccines for childcare facilities and public schools including measles, chickenpox, hepatitis B, diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis, polio, and other diseases. The state previously resisted COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schools, vaccine passports, and workplace requirements.

"Make America Healthy Again" Commission DeSantis also announced creating a state-level commission chaired by Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and First Lady Casey DeSantis. The commission will examine informed medical consent, nutritious food promotion, parental medical rights, and eliminating "medical orthodoxy that is not supported by the data."

Legislative Plans The commission's work will inform a comprehensive "medical freedom package" for the next legislative session, addressing state-mandated vaccines and making permanent COVID-era restriction relaxations. DeSantis positioned Florida as leading efforts to reduce government involvement in personal health decisions, stating "We're getting government out of the way, getting government out of your lives."