GOP Rep. Laurel Lee fired back at Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for attacking Republican efforts to reduce fraud, waste and abuse in government healthcare programs, and trying to protect benifits for those gaming the system.

“It’s really simple!!”

Watch the congress clash here:

Iran declares “total war” with US, Israel and Europe

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated in a Saturday interview with state media that “we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe,” claiming “they want to bring our country to its knees” and describing the conflict as “worse than the one launched against us by Iraq” during the 1980-88 war, amid UN sanctions over nuclear weapons pursuit.

Tehran-backed candidate likely to lead Hamas: Palestinian politician Khalil al-Hayya, who is considered close to Iran and expected to have a “clearly adversarial stance toward Israel,” is likely to beat Hamas chief Khaled Mashaal in an upcoming election for head of the terror group’s political bureau, which could be decided in the coming days as a tenuous Gaza peace deal hangs in the balance.

Netanyahu to pitch Trump on new Iran strikes: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to travel to Mar-a-Lago Monday to meet with President Trump for the fifth time since his second term began, where he is expected to pitch a plan for new strikes against Tehran, with Israeli sources claiming Iran is repairing air defense systems and rebuilding its ballistic missile program destroyed during June’s 12-Day War.

White House believes Netanyahu sabotaging Gaza deal: Top White House aides believe Netanyahu is sabotaging the peace framework in Gaza, with an anonymous official telling Axios “It’s felt for some time like the Israelis have buyer’s remorse” and that “the Israelis sometimes do things that make it even harder,” as Netanyahu remains skeptical of the plan to demilitarize Gaza according to Israeli officials.

JD Vance and other GOP leaders blast Gov. Tim Walz after viral daycare fraud video exposes empty daycare centers

Vice President JD Vance called the situation in Minnesota “a microcosm of the immigration fraud in our system” after a 42-minute viral video by independent reporter Nick Shirley showed allegedly fraudulent daycare centers, including one with a misspelled “Quality Learing Center” sign that received roughly $4 million in state funds despite appearing largely inactive and supposedly accounting for 99 children.

Elon Musk and Trump Jr. amplify fraud allegations on social media: Elon Musk accused the “radical left” of exploiting government programs to bring in immigrants to “win elections and turn America into a single-party state,” citing “the Somali voting bloc in Minnesota, a state that historically had zero Somalis, electing Ilhan Omar to the US Congress,” while Donald Trump Jr. urged people to watch the video, saying “This is what they’re doing to your country with your tax dollars.”

Scandal involves $1 billion in alleged fraud tied to Somali community: The viral video emerged amid a burgeoning scandal enveloping the Walz administration that notably included at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to the Somali community in the Twin Cities, with a portion reportedly ending up in the hands of the Somali terror group Al-Shabab, prompting Rep. Mike Lawler to demand “folks need to be arrested and prosecuted and the Governor of Minnesota needs to be held accountable.”

Red state governor saves taxpayers millions through “common-sense” reforms - Pay attention Tim Walz!

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun highlighted his state’s success in raking in hundreds of millions in Medicaid savings by identifying “low-hanging fruit” such as people who should have been on Medicare instead of Medicaid, individuals double-dipping across states, and pharmacies exploiting the 340B discount drug program, saying states can fix problems without waiting for Washington.

Minnesota’s fraud crisis could exceed $9 billion since 2018: A Wall Street Journal report estimated that fraud losses in Minnesota since 2018 could top $9 billion, with bad actors openly exploiting the system through a repeated cycle of establishing “sham” companies and submitting false claims, as Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged the problem is “on my watch” and issued a third-party audit while pausing payments for some services.

Braun contrasts business approach with Minnesota’s handling: The Indiana governor, who ran a business for 37 years before becoming a U.S. senator, said the solution is “common sense” and contrasted his state’s efforts with Minnesota, where “they just want the government benefits but don’t do anything to run them like you do a business,” arguing that states willing to act can fix inefficiencies better than the federal government.

