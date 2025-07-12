Opinion:

Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis is showing the rest of the country what a state can do to help carry out mass deportations.

States using their resources to help the federal government clear out their illegal immigrant population is the only path to making any sort of dent. The common statistic cited for years is that the United States had around 10-12 million illegal immigrants, and that was before the four-year long Biden-Harris border crisis. That self-made problem allowed millions more to illegally enter our nation.

DeSantis was correct to call a special session earlier this year to secure laws and funding through the state legislature to be in the best position possible to help the Trump administration as quickly as possible.

Perhaps one of the most consequential ideas made into law is requiring all municipalities in the state to go beyond not interfering with federal immigration enforcement operations. They are mandated to aid the federal government with enforcement. This has resulted in Florida being the number one state in its police departments and sheriff offices having partnership agreements with ICE, through the 287(g) program.

The 287(g) program trains local law enforcement agencies to carry out certain immigration-related enforcement during the course of their normal duties without needing a federal agent to be present. Prior to the agreements, local agencies were partnered with either ICE or Border Patrol under Operation Stonegarden.

While most places in the Sunshine State have happily agreed to the 287(g) program, the few Democratic pockets have had to be cajoled by DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier into entering into the agreements.

The city commissioners on Key West recently canceled their active 287(g) agreement, prompting a swift response from the DeSantis administration, reminding them it is against state law. The commissioners quickly reentered into the program despite the locals angrily protesting at the public meeting.

Beyond the arresting of illegal immigrants, the other significant way Florida has helped the federal government is solving the issue of holding capacity.

The Department of Homeland Security, as vast as the agency is, can only hold tens of thousands of illegal immigrants nationwide. The Big Beautiful Bill that is now law is supposed to address that problem, but Florida used its experience and land to get the ball rolling before the bill passed Congress.

Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades combines the state’s ability to rapidly set up temporary housing with its natural landscape to deter any escape plans or incursion efforts. The fact it has a large runway to accommodate federal deportation flights is a bonus. Activists have been concerned with detainees being held in the facility for long periods of time, but the goal is to not house them for months and months. The goal is to process them out of the country in a short period of time or confirm they can stay in the United States.

Alligator Alcatraz is meant to be an incentive for illegal aliens to self-deport. They can either go home on their own or they can be sent to Alligator Alcatraz and then still be sent home.

The Everglades facility is not the only state-run site planned for holding detainees. DeSantis said there will also be a site at Camp Blanding, located near Jacksonville.

Due to the Republican-led efforts in Florida, Border Czar Tom Homan revealed DHS is able to send their agents and officers to other parts of the country because the state is able to fill in the void.

“We don't have that problem like in Florida where every sheriff in the state is working with us. So where we're going to send our assets, we're going to send them where the problem is: sanctuary cities…We’ll flood the zone with sanctuary cities,” Homan said this week.

With all of this in mind, it is stark that other deep-red states have also not moved as quickly as Florida. With President Trump happily endorsing the DeSantis administration’s efforts, one can hope it will spur other states into action to address this severe issue.