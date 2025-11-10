Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced an investigation into JPMorgan Chase over the bank’s alleged cooperation with a Biden administration operation that targeted political adversaries, including Trump Media & Technology Group.

In a letter sent Monday morning to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and first obtained by The Daily Wire, Uthmeier expressed “grave concerns” about JPMorgan’s actions during Operation Arctic Frost, which allegedly involved surveillance of Republican senators and subpoenas for sensitive banking information from Florida individuals and organizations.

According to The Daily Wire’s reporting, the investigation was prompted by information released last month by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which disclosed that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation targeted hundreds of Republican individuals and entities with subpoenas.

The Biden Department of Justice subpoenaed JPMorgan on March 28, 2023, for “any and all records” related to TMTG, a Florida corporation. The subpoena included records predating TMTG’s existence, according to the letter.

Uthmeier detailed a suspicious timeline of events. Shortly after the DOJ’s subpoena, JPMorgan began questioning TMTG officials about transactions from years earlier, claiming the inquiries were routine “due diligence.” However, immediately following TMTG’s merger completion in March 2024, JPMorgan notified the company it would close its accounts.

“The timing of this activity and JPMC’s termination of its business relationships with TMTG raise obvious, troubling questions,” Uthmeier wrote.

“We think it’s wrong that companies were just coughing things up to the Department of Justice when there was not real probable cause,” Uthmeier told The Daily Wire, adding that his office would “fight back and hold wrongdoers accountable” where discriminatory banking practices occur with “intent to harm.”

The attorney general also told The Daily Wire that the matter appears connected to Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation, despite Truth Social launching in February 2022—more than a year after the Capitol riot.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes raised similar concerns on Fox News Sunday, questioning why JPMorgan complied with subpoenas for a company that “wasn’t around on January 6.”

JPMorgan spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi told The Daily Wire the bank “follow[s] the law in responding to subpoenas” and does not discriminate based on politics, calling debanking “terrible” and praising the Trump administration’s regulatory reforms.

The investigation represents the latest scrutiny of alleged politically motivated banking practices that emerged during the Biden administration.