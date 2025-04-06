There is a trend on X that I have noticed getting popular whenever a right-wing account brings up the obscene veneration of George Floyd in 2020. It goes something like: “Wow, conservatives are so obsessed. It was not nothing like that! Get over it!”

A recent example of this comes from @ IrishPatri0t responding to @ captivedreamer7, a pro-MAGA account who posted, “Imagine trying to explain what George Floyd did during his life to deserve a gold plated casket and a quasi-state level funeral.”

“It's been 5 years bro get a new fucking hobby,” the Irishman replied. His quip gained almost 200,000 likes and was viewed over 6 million times.

“It’s been 5 years man. Let it go. It’s gonna be ok,” was another reply to Mr. Dreamer that got 3.4 thousand likes.

A quote post of a Floyd meme said, “White Americans obsession with George Floyd will be studied.” that post got 163k likes.

It’s a cycle I’ve seen play out more than once. And it’s one that shows how the Black Lives Matter movement is far from the powerhouse it was five years ago. The BLM movement is one that I’m all too familiar with, as while a majority of people in early 2020 barely left their house, I was traveling all over the country documenting BLM riots.

(Continued)

At the time, I did not fully appreciate that deciding to be one of the few reporters willing to show the true nature of BLM was extremely unpopular. After the Floyd incident in Minneapolis, Pew Research found BLM had an almost 70% approval rating. Black squares covered Instagram users’ timelines. Random big-name companies put out statements to assure consumers they were not racist. Statues and murals were erected. Millions of dollars were donated to BLM causes.

It became an out-of-control monster that pressured people to support it or else you’re racist, even while rioters used any excuse to rampage through the streets.

It’s because of the high-intensity violence, and the low-intensity chaos that stemmed from the movement, along with the financial scandals that followed, people shook off the rose-colored glasses. When Pew redid the poll in 2023, support of BLM had fallen to almost 50%.

The true nature of the BLM movement was of no surprise to me. I had spent much of that year watching and listening to protests and they all had the same “the ends justifies the means” attitude. They believed they could do anything in retaliation to anything because of what happened to the likes of George Floyd.

Many true believers of the movement knew Floyd was not someone to worship, much less worth burning down whole neighborhoods. This is why their responses to people pointing out the ridiculousness is not of extreme indignation. Their response defaults to, “Hey, let’s forget what happened and move on.”

Sure it might be layered under that annoying, ironic cynicism, but it’s all they have. They truly can’t defend how things played out in 2020, like how the more “martyrs” they tried to foist upon the public, the more insane the cases got.

Jacob Blake is a prime example. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s probably because Kyle Rittenhouse stole the spotlight a few days later (Kyle did nothing wrong.) Blake was the black man who was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer. Many people thought he was killed. It was caught on video and those few seconds was all it took to ignite a literal firestorm for that Midwest town.

What people did not know at the time was that Blake was armed with a knife, was in the process of kidnapping two children from their mother, and had actively resisted all attempts by the officers to subdue him prior to the shooting. There was also an active warrant for his arrest, something the officers found out while responding to the call made by the mother.

As if that couldn’t be top, there’s the lesser-known case of Walter Wallace. Philadelphia police shot and killed Wallace, a black man, in October 2020 because he ran towards officers with a knife. He refused to stop or drop the knife. It was all caught on video. But that didn’t matter. Philadelphia had two nights of riots afterwards because people were conditioned at that point to lash out no matter what. That was the environment BLM repeatedly fostered.

The George Floyd/BLM chaos was truly devastating for our nation. The effects are being felt today. These days, it does not take a controversial police action to spark unrest. This past weekend, mobs of mostly black teens caused chaos in Chicago, at a mall in northern Virginia, and attacked New York City police in Queens.

No serious person wants to take credit for pushing idiotic ideas like defunding the police and DEI programs. The BLM movement did not make black people’s lives better. If anything their goals have only made the quality of life worse.

This, of course, doesn’t apply to the more radical factions of the far-left. There are still “people’s” organizations who not only remember the BLM riots, they view them as a victory. And for 2020, it was.

If I had been a foot soldier in those battles, whether in the streets or online, I would want people to forget it too.

Writer’s Bio:

Julio Rosas is the national correspondent for Blaze Media. For over 6 years, he has been on the ground reporting at chaotic scenes around the United States and the world. Whenever there is unrest, Julio is there to report the true story.

Pick up his book: Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America

And subscribe to Julio’s substack: