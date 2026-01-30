GOP Sen. John Kennedy fired back at Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff for insulting and making false claims about the ICE agents serving in Minneapolis.

“Violently protesting is dangerous and its STUPID!” Kennedy sounded off. “When you interfere with an ICE officer, it’s not going to end well!”

BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested for Church Protest

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, 59, was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday and taken into federal custody after joining pro-immigration protesters who stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 18. He has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the FACE Act, which bans interfering with religious services by force.

This image is a symbolic recreation, not a photograph

Defense Claims First Amendment Protection - Lemon’s attorney Abbe Lowell defended the church storming as “constitutionally protected” journalism, arguing that “the First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth.” During the incident, Lemon was filmed arguing with a church pastor who called his behavior “shameless,” with Lemon insisting his actions were covered by freedom of speech and assembly.

Church Targeted Because of Pastor’s ICE Role - Protesters specifically targeted the church because one of its pastors, David Easterwood, also serves as the acting director of the St. Paul ICE field office. Protest organizer Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was also later arrested, told Lemon they chose to overwhelm the Sunday service because the church was “harboring someone who is commanding ICE agents to terrorize our communities.”

Trump responds to new footage of Alex Pretti assaulting law enforcement weeks before shooting

President Donald Trump commented that Alex Pretti’s “stock has gone way down” after video from January 13 showed Pretti spitting at federal immigration officers and violently kicking the taillight off their government SUV during an anti-immigration enforcement protest in Minneapolis.

Click To Watch Video

Fatal Shooting During Arrest - Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot 11 days later on January 24 during a struggle with Border Patrol agents who had pulled a loaded Sig Sauer pistol from his waistband. DHS investigators believe an errant round from Pretti’s own weapon may have prompted agents to fire at least 10 shots at him while he was pinned to the ground.

Federal Response to Unrest - The two Border Patrol agents involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, and Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to de-escalate tensions following the deaths of Pretti and fellow protester Renee Good on January 7.

Chinese Communist Party-linked funding discovered behind protest network

Neville Roy Singham, a former U.S. tech mogul who sold his IT consulting company for $785 million in 2017 and moved to Shanghai, has allegedly funneled over $250 million to dark money organizations financing anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and across the U.S., including the Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum.

Congressional Investigations and Legal Barriers - Multiple congressional committees have launched investigations into Singham’s network, but his residence in China shields him from U.S. subpoenas and enforcement. Lawmakers are concerned that Singham is not registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) despite his alleged ties to CCP propaganda efforts and funding of organizations that “oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries.”

Organized Protest Network - Former federal prosecutors confirm that the Minneapolis demonstrations are supported by organized groups collaborating to mobilize agitators, with evidence suggesting some protesters are being paid to attend. Singham’s funding flows through nonprofit organizations with minimal reporting requirements, making it difficult to trace the money and hold him accountable despite FBI investigations dating back to 1974.

Kristi Noem responds to call for her resignation

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said “radicals” are targeting her as she faces mounting pressure to resign or be fired from prominent Democrats including Sen. John Fetterman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as well as some Republicans like Sens. Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

Trump Stands Behind Noem - President Trump has maintained he has no plans to ask Noem to step down, telling reporters she is doing a “very good job” at securing the border. Noem cited newly released video showing Pretti kicking and spitting at federal agents days before his death as evidence of the hostility officers face, stating that agents have been attacked during operations and even at their hotels while off duty.

Leadership Changes and Blame - Trump replaced Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino with border czar Tom Homan in Minnesota this week. Noem accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of inflaming tensions and refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, urging them to “change their rhetoric” and work with DHS to address dangerous criminals in their state.

California university hit with Title IX violation for allowing male volleyball player to dominate females

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights concluded that San Jose State University violated Title IX by allowing a male player, Blaire Fleming, to compete on the women’s volleyball team from 2022 to 2024.

The investigation found that SJSU allegedly attempted to hide Fleming’s sex from teammates, coaches, and opponents, denying female athletes equal educational opportunities and benefits in their athletic programs.