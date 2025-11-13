Senator John Fetterman stunned Morning Joe hosts on MSNBC by demolishing their bias blame of Republicans for a slew of topics including the government shutdown and the recent release of certain Epstein emails.

“Many Democrats think that’s smart to plunge us into that kind of chaos, but I refuse to do those things!”

Regarding the Epstein files: “We sat on those for four years, too!”

Watch Fetterman’s woke takedown here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Hartford Gold

Wall St. Greed + Leftist Lies = Doom For Your 401(k)

We’re exposing a ‘quiet rule’ the elite have used for years to protect themselves.

The media has a new economic scapegoat… tariffs. They’re blaming Trump for new recession fears when the truth is, we’ve been in a nasty recession since 2022.

Recent market volatility paints an even darker picture for the future of your money.

Wall Street is executing a quiet “take back” of American wealth, dressed up in political theatre. Their plan is simple… Keep your savings tied to a crumbling dollar, and let their manufactured market crashes do the rest. Either way, the elites make billions playing both sides, while you take the hit.

When it all comes crashing down, President Trump’s tariffs will take the blame, not Wall Street’s decades of greed and market manipulation.

For decades, the elites have silenced a wealth-protecting IRS loophole they’ve used to shield their fortunes and thrive during every financial collapse in history.

All of the details on this Insider Loophole are in our FREE Recession Preparedness Guide.

In this guide you will learn how to protect your nest-egg like the ultra-wealthy who have guarded their riches through every economic downturn in history.

>>GET YOUR FREE RECESSION PREPAREDNESS GUIDE<<

Get My Free Guide

Trump Administration designates four European Antifa groups as terrorist organizations

The State Department announced Thursday it will classify four violent far-left organizations operating in Germany, Italy and Greece as foreign terrorist organizations.

Groups targeted : Antifa Ost, the International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self Defense were identified for “using force against those they identify as opponents of their Marxist and anarchist projects.”

Recent violence : Germany-based Antifa Ost participated in a 2023 counter-demonstration against neo-Nazis in Budapest, with German Interior Ministry reports warning the group shows no signs of stopping. In Italy, the International Revolutionary Front kneecapped a nuclear engineering executive in 2012, while Greece’s Revolutionary Class Self Defense bombed the Greek Ministry of Labor and Hellenic Railway, dedicating attacks to “the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance.”

Financial consequences : The classification blocks the groups from accessing the U.S. financial system and enables prosecution of anyone providing support. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said “the anarchists, Marxists, and violent extremists of Antifa have waged a terror campaign in the United States and across the Western world for decades…”

Domestic context: President Trump declared Antifa a “major” terrorist organization on Sept. 17, six days after conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. A subsequent executive order directed all federal agencies to investigate and dismantle illegal Antifa operations and prosecute those funding such activities.

Sen. John hospitalized following heart-related fall near Pennsylvania home

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was admitted to a hospital Thursday after falling near his Braddock, Pennsylvania.

What happened : Fetterman was taken to a Pittsburgh medical facility for precautionary evaluation after the incident, which resulted in facial injuries described as minor. Medical personnel discovered a ventricular fibrillation episode led to his lightheadedness before he collapsed and struck his face. The senator quipped about the situation, stating “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

Medical status : Fetterman is “doing well” as he continues to be observed at the hospital. The spokesperson noted he opted to stay for monitoring while doctors recalibrate his medication following the cardiac event.

Previous ailments: The Pennsylvania lawmaker has confronted medical challenges previously, particularly a serious stroke that affected him during his 2022 Senate race. Fetterman recently garnered attention for diverging from fellow Democrats throughout the government shutdown by supporting measures to restore federal operations.

Assailant targets acting NJ U.S. Attorney Alina Habba

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Thursday that someone accosted Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba on Wednesday evening, smashing items in her workplace before law enforcement could respond.

Bondi’s warning : The attorney general said Habba was not injured but characterized the episode as part of a growing trend of radicals assaulting law enforcement personnel across America. “Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period,” Bondi declared, promising investigators would track down the culprit and pursue maximum charges.

Habba defiant : After the assault, the acting U.S. attorney said she refuses to be intimidated from performing her responsibilities. “I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job,” Habba said. Habba manages all federal criminal cases and civil lawsuits where the government has stakes in New Jersey, leading roughly 155 federal prosecutors and 130 administrative staff throughout facilities in Newark, Camden and Trenton.

Ongoing investigation: Authorities have not released further specifics about the confrontation as they pursue leads to capture and charge the individual. The Justice Department promised to “use every legal tool available” to protect federal personnel and hold violent criminals fully responsible.

DHS secretary hands out $10,000 bonuses to TSA agents who worked during shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave $10,000 bonus checks Thursday to Transportation Security Administration workers who stayed on duty during the 43-day government closure at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Bonus distribution : Noem handed checks directly to roughly 20 agents and said all TSA staff who reported for work throughout the shutdown would receive payment to assist with financial recovery.

Administration blame : A White House representative accused Democrats of forcing the closure over healthcare subsidies for undocumented immigrants, thanking TSA personnel for maintaining airport security despite missing paychecks during the impasse.

Controllers may follow : President Donald Trump suggested matching payments for air traffic controllers who maintained flawless attendance records, praising them on Truth Social as dedicated patriots who ignored the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax.”

Noem’s appreciation: The secretary posted on X thanking DHS staff for enduring more than six weeks without wages during America’s record-breaking closure, acknowledging the strain on their households.

BBC issues apology to Trump over Jan. 6 speech but refuses to pay up

The BBC apologized to President Donald Trump Thursday for improper editing of his Jan. 6, 2021 speech in a documentary but declined to pay compensation despite facing a threatened $1 billion lawsuit from the president’s legal team.