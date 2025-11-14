PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee Harant's avatar
Lee Harant
6m

Katie Couric is no journalist. She is a mouthpiece for the dems. Then and now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture