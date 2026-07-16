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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
3h

Imagine Shifty Schiff the scumbag of California calling someone else a liar ? That’s like Nancy Pelosi saying “ I earned my wealth through hard work + smart investments !”

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
3h

Why are these idiot democrats allowed to use up taxpayers dollars for nothing during these idiotic hearings

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