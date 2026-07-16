Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche fiercely clashed with Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff during his confirmation hearing, Wednesday.

“The truth has to matter at some point!” Blanche snapped at Schiff.

Blanche didn’t fall for Schiff’s elaborate trap! Watch here:

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Far-left Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed releases partial tax return showing top 1% income

Abdul El-Sayed released two pages of his 2025 tax return Tuesday revealing $686,069 in total income — placing him in Michigan’s top 1% of earners, roughly 10 times the state’s median household income of $68,500. The return shows $292,000 in “additional income” and $262,000 in capital gains, but El-Sayed withheld supporting schedules that would detail the specific sources of both figures.

The partial release contradicts his earlier description of a “pretty standard” return. Capital gains accounted for 40% of his income — more than double the national average — while wages made up just 19%. El-Sayed told a local TV affiliate the gains came from a property sale involving his in-laws, without specifying location, timing, or amount.

The disclosures deepen tensions between El-Sayed’s working-class populist messaging and his personal finances, which also include a luxury watch collection, rental properties in the US and India, and a wife whose private psychiatry practice refuses Medicare and insurance.

IRS data shows New York and California dominate nation’s taxpayer exodus

All ten counties with the largest net losses of taxpayers to other states were located in California and New York, according to the latest IRS migration data. Los Angeles County led the nation, losing nearly 17,500 tax filers who took roughly $1.9 billion in income with them. Queens, the Bronx, Orange County, and Suffolk County rounded out the top five.

The destinations tell a clear story. The fastest-growing counties for incoming tax filers were Maricopa County, Arizona; Harris County, Texas; and Clark County, Nevada — all in lower-tax Sun Belt states. Economists say residents are voting with their feet, fleeing high taxes and regulation for states with lower costs of living and no income tax.

Manhattan bucked the trend in one notable way — gaining more new filers than any other county nationally while simultaneously losing nearly $1 billion in adjusted gross income, suggesting wealthier residents are leaving and lower earners are taking their place.

Tim Walz defends pardoning child rapist after Trump admin deports him anyway

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz doubled down Tuesday on his decision to pardon Tou Lue Vang, a Laotian national convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl over two years beginning in 2002. Walz questioned whether the Trump administration’s subsequent deportation made anyone safer, suggesting people shouldn’t be “judged by our worst day” and raising concerns about the children Vang left behind.