Republican Senator Bernie Moreno refused to take Jake Tapper’s crap, blaming the Trump administration of not respecting court rulings, during a confrontational interview on CNN.

“Stop the nonsense,… The American people voted on this Jake!”

Tapper asked Moreno about Democrats grilling Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth on if he would respect Supreme Court rulings against Trump’s deployment of the Marines to the Los Angeles riots.

“Senator, do you have any concerns about Hegseth setting this precedent that the Pentagon does not have to respect a court ruling?” Tapper asked.

“That’s not true Jake, that’s not what he said!” Moreno told Tapper off. “This administration has followed every court ruling, including the ridiculous one where we had to bring back an El Salvadorian citizen who is a criminal alien convicted of awful crimes!”

“Everyone move NOW!”:

Fox News correspondent tells crew to TAKE COVER as Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst was forced to take cover live on air as Iran launched approximately 100 ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv, with 5-7 reportedly breaching Israel's missile defense systems. Yingst urgently directed his crew to move as explosions rocked the densely populated city, calling it "unprecedented" in his nearly seven years of reporting from Israel.

The attack directly targeted Tel Aviv and other major Israeli population centers in retaliation for Israel's operation that killed top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officials. Yingst confirmed seeing ballistic missiles "slamming into the ground" with smoke rising from central Tel Aviv, noting that some missiles were not being intercepted despite Israel's Arrow Defense System and David's Sling being active.

Yingst described the moment as "the big conflict that everyone discussed for decades... Israel versus Iran," emphasizing this was a direct attack on Israel's second-largest city. Israeli officials had warned of the incoming attack and cut short briefings as the missiles launched, with Yingst and his crew safely evacuating the area during the live broadcast.

Florida sheriff WARNS anti-ICE protesters: ‘we will kill you’ for attacking police

A Florida County Sheriff has issued a stern warning to protesters planning violent demonstrations, stating that any acts of aggression toward law enforcement will result in deadly force.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey declared on Thursday that “If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

Violence Will Not Be Tolerated: He further warned that blocking vehicles or engaging in mob behavior could result in being run over and dragged across the street, and that physical assaults on officers, such as spitting or striking, would lead to hospitalization, arrest, and potential interaction with K-9 units.

His comments coincide with the recent anti-ICE protests taking place nationwide, and the "No Kings" protests taking place this Saturday organized by the 50501 Movement, set to coincide with President Trump's parade for the 250th birthday of the US Army.

Manhunt underway for four migrant escapees from Newark ICE facility

Four migrant detainees escaped from a federal immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey following a disturbance, Thursday, prompting a manhunt and raising concerns about security conditions, a Department of Homeland Security official confirmed.