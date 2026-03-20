Republican Senator Eric Schmitt lost it at former Google lawyer Daphne Keller for supporting the Biden administration’s social media crackdown on conservatives who were asking questions about COVID-19, the 2020 election and other forbidden topics that threatened to undermine the Democrats’ agenda.

“You’ve embarrassed yourself! I don’t even know why you’re here!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Alternative Assets

THE FINANCIAL RESET WALL STREET DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE

While both parties play their games, something huge is happening behind the scenes. It’s not Red vs Blue:

It’s GOLD vs PAPER.

Right now, the U.S. officially values its gold reserves at $42.22 per ounce. That’s not a typo. In a world where gold trades over $5,000.

But here’s what the establishment doesn’t want you to know: There’s serious talk about “revaluing” that government gold to current market prices, from $42.22 to potentially $20,000 per ounce or higher.

This happened before. In 1934, FDR revalued gold overnight. A 69% increase that reset the economy. Those who saw it coming made fortunes.

The media won’t cover this. They’re owned by the same Wall Street interests that benefit from keeping you in the dark. That’s why there’s a detailed analysis called “The Great Gold Reset” that breaks down the historical precedents, economic mechanics, and potential timeline.

It will show you how you could potentially win big in the coming reset, and protect your retirement at the same time.

Everything the financial establishment knows but hopes you never figure out. The people who win in monetary shifts see them coming. They don’t wait for CNN or Fox News to give them permission.

Get “The Great Gold Reset” free right now

Learn More

Because in a world full of financial theater, real knowledge is the ultimate power.

Tributes to Chuck Norris pour in from action star greats

Action icon Chuck Norris, famed for “Walker, Texas Ranger” and martial arts mastery, died Thursday at 86 following a sudden medical emergency in Hawaii, his family announced Friday, surrounded by loved ones at peace.

Tributes Flood In : Hollywood stars including Sylvester Stallone, Lee Majors, Dolph Lundgren, and Priscilla Presley mourned the loss, praising Norris as an All-American hero, kind soul, role model, and karate friend who inspired generations worldwide.

Family Heartfelt Statement : His relatives described the passing as sudden, highlighting his role as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather while expressing deep gratitude for global fan support and requesting privacy during grief.

Career Lasting Legacy : Known for tough-guy roles in action films and TV, Norris became a cultural phenomenon through internet memes and his real-life martial arts championships, leaving an indelible mark on entertainment and pop culture.

Recent Health Details : The 86-year-old was hospitalized in Kauai after a medical issue days post-birthday, with no specific cause released, underscoring the shock felt across the industry and fanbase.

Globalists demand work from home amid Iran war chaos and rising energy costs

The International Energy Agency urges governments to revive widespread work-from-home policies to slash oil demand and shield consumers from skyrocketing energy prices triggered by Iran’s war disrupting Strait of Hormuz shipments.

Massive Oil Stock Release : IEA’s 32 member nations approved the largest-ever emergency draw of 400 million barrels on March 20, 2026, dwarfing the 2022 release after Russia’s Ukraine invasion to stabilize markets.

Remote Work Potential Savings : The agency estimates remote work for suitable jobs could cut oil consumption by up to six percent by reducing commutes, which account for significant private vehicle use in advanced economies.

Broader Demand-Side Measures : Proposals include promoting public transport, car sharing, lower speed limits, avoiding air travel, and even government mandates for remote public officials or office closures on set days.

Geopolitical Energy Crisis Link : With Strait of Hormuz traffic reduced to a trickle amid Iran conflict, the push echoes 2022 strategies despite claims it focuses on immediate consumer protection from war-driven fuel price spikes.

Bernie Sanders grills AI chatbot about “dangers” of AI’s future

Senator Bernie Sanders questioned Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude in a viral video released March 19, 2026, using its candid responses on massive personal data collection and privacy threats to sound an urgent alarm about AI risks.