National Security Advisor Mike Waltz dropped a brutal truth bomb during an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face The Nation, insisting that Democrats are defending violent criminal gang members who are in the nation illegally and who President Trump has every right to deport.

Brennan pressed Waltz on a few single examples where individuals were allegedly mistakenly deported by the Trump administration to the wrong locations.

“It was revealed that El Salvador, rejected 2 of the people, one, on the basis of gender, it was a woman who can’t be held in a maximum security prison. And the other, because they weren’t even Venezuelan at all,” Brennan explained. “How does that kind of high consequence mistake happen?”

Waltz admitted there may be “one-off” mistakes made that the administration will have to deal with, but that Trump has determined that gangs like Tren de Aragua (largely let in by the Biden administration) pose a terrorists threat to American communities and to domestic security and must be dealt with decisively.

“The Alien and Sedition Act fully applies because we have also determined that this group is acting as a proxy of the Maduro regime,” Waltz continued. “We cannot have district judges interfering with the commander-in-chief’s actions to deal with a terrorists organization!”

Waltz started to get frustrated when Brennan again brought up concerns about the process, firing back, “We’re making a Washington D.C. distinction when the American people are tired of being terrorized by these gangs!”

“No one is defending gangs,” Brennan said.

“Well it sounds like it!” Waltz fired back again. “From the Democrats on the other side, from the case of this judge that wants to turn this flight around!”

