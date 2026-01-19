PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
5hEdited

Liberalism is a disease. It warps the brain and robs the individual of the ability to think critically and to live within reality. It drives a person bat shit crazy. These people need to be locked up to protect themselves and others. Democrat leadership inciting this violence needs to be arrested and charged with aiding and abetting criminal activity.

P.S. Dan Goldman is a total POS.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

I fail to see the logic and truth in what these loony tunes are sprouting about the officials "kidnaping" people in the streets and deporting them because of the "color of their skin?"

Seriously, if this is not the height of STUPIDITY - these criminals who crossed the OPEN BIRDERS under PEDO JOE BIDEN'S watch ,we understand came from ,more than 200 countries around the world. So, how does this genius believe the officers are able to discern the colors of skin of so many countries from which these criminals came?

How do the officers discern the colors of skin of the different countries, and what are those skin colors?

These fools have lost their marbles, if they ever had any.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture