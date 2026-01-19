Former Navy SEAL and GOP Rep. Eli Crane fired back at Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman after he attacked ICE for wearing masks and calling them “secret police” that use “excessive force” during a self righteous tirade in the middle of a hearing.

Trump DOJ THREATENS Don Lemon with federal charges after disgraceful church protest stunt

Assistant Attorney for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said former CNN host Don Lemon is on her target list to face federal charges for his involvement in an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service on Sunday, warning that multiple crimes were committed during the protest and those involved could face lengthy prison sentences.

Possible charges include FACE Act and KKK Act violations: While Dhillon did not specify exact charges, she pointed to possible violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act, noting “the Biden DOJ used the Klan Act conspiracy charges tacked onto the FACE Act in the case of protests outside abortion clinics to bring much longer sentences,” with the KKK Act punishable by more than a decade in prison and hefty fines.

Lemon’s “journalism” defense dismissed as insufficient: Dhillon suggested Lemon could face criminal charges despite being embedded with protesters as an independent journalist, saying “Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility. He went into the facility, and then he began ‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy, it isn’t.”

DOJ gathering facts before filing charges, warns future protesters: Dhillon said the Justice Department is still gathering facts and getting its “ducks in a row” before filing charges, warning “Come next Sunday, nobody should think in the United States that they’re going to be able to get away with this. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long, long time,” as the church was targeted because one pastor reportedly works for a local ICE field office.

Protesters occupy Target store, claim retailer facilitating ICE operations

Anti-ICE protesters staged a sit-in inside a Target store in St. Paul, Minnesota on Monday, claiming the retailer was allowing ICE agents to use its parking lots as a “meeting place” and “staging ground” and demanding Target take a stand against federal immigration authorities, with one protester holding an “Abolish ICE” sign saying “ICE agents are using the toilets at Target, so they’re facilitating this invasion.”

Demonstrators demand protection for families, call ICE operations “ethnic cleansing”: Protesters sat in the middle of the store chanting and calling on Target to “stand with the community to protect our tiny children from losing their parents,” with one protester claiming “They’re not at all participating in challenging this ethnic cleansing we’re seeing in this country” and another demanding better treatment of immigrants and their right to decent housing and opportunities.

Elon Musk donates $10 Million to Kentucky Senate race backing anti-McConnell candidate

Elon Musk donated $10 million to support Republican Senate challenger Nate Morris in Kentucky’s competitive primary to replace retiring Mitch McConnell, marking his largest federal contribution outside President Trump’s campaigns.

Significant financial boost: The SpaceX CEO’s donation last week to Morris-backing super PAC Fight for Kentucky—which held just under $50,000 cash on hand as of July 31—came after Musk spoke with the waste management entrepreneur and “came away impressed with the candidate’s business background and anti-establishment, anti-Mitch McConnell message.”

Three-way primary battle: Morris, 45, who sold recycling firm Rubicon for $2 billion, faces Rep. Andy Barr who raised over $6.42 million by December 31 and former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, with Morris heavily attacking McConnell for “trashing Trump” after the 2020 election and labeling his opponents as the ex-leader’s “puppets.”

Campaign warfare intensifies: Barr’s manager dismissed the cash infusion claiming “The more money Nate Morris spends, the more Kentuckians get to see him and the worse he does,” attacking Morris for supporting Nikki Haley over Trump and promoting DEI policies, while Morris spokesman fired back that “Andy Barr is in full-on meltdown mode” as Morris gains momentum with MAGA movement support.

Musk’s contribution follows his earlier pledge to spend less on midterms, though he’s since contributed $45 million to his America PAC, donated to GOP congressional PACs, and warned “America is toast if the radical left wins.”

Most potential 2028 Dem presidential candidates dodge trans questions…

Nearly all top Democratic contenders for the 2028 presidential nomination refused to definitively state whether a man can become a woman when questioned by Axios, with only former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel providing a clear answer.

Wide reluctance to engage: Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and California Governor Gavin Newsom all declined commenting on whether transgender girls born male should compete in girls’ sports, whether minors should access puberty blockers and hormones, and whether biological sex can change, with Axios finding “most didn’t want to talk.”

Limited responses: Emanuel alone maintained his previous stance that men cannot become women and biological boys shouldn’t play girls’ sports, while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro deferred to local sports officials despite personally opposing “unfair advantages,” and Pete Buttigieg’s team referenced his past acknowledgment of “serious fairness issues” while urging compassion for transgender people.

Newsom’s evasive answer: The potential 2028 frontrunner stumbled when pressed by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his podcast, saying “Yeah, I just don’t—Well, I think, for the grace of God. Yeah” before deflecting to “so few people...struggling with gender identity issues” and claiming “so much hate and bigotry,” despite previously calling transgender female sports participation “deeply unfair.”

“We’re here to arrest a child sex offender!” ICE agent calls out liberal protest

“That’s who you guys are protecting!!”

