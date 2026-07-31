Help us defeat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber:

Subscribe

By Wendy Yurgo

For years, Anthony Fauci asked the American people to trust him. Trust his judgment. Trust his expertise. Trust that unprecedented restrictions on American life were necessary because the science demanded them. Businesses closed. Schools emptied. Churches locked their doors. Families were separated from dying loved ones. Millions of Americans accepted sacrifices they never imagined because they believed the people directing the response were telling them the truth about what they knew, what they did not know, and why those extraordinary decisions were being made.

On July 29, 2026, that trust was finally put to its own test.

Anthony Fauci appeared before the United States Senate under subpoena. For years, America had listened while he spoke. Now Congress was asking the questions. After years of explaining and defending the government’s pandemic response from podiums, television studios, and congressional hearing rooms, Fauci was asked to explain those same decisions under oath.

He repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment.

Every American possesses that constitutional right. The question is not whether Dr. Fauci could remain silent. The question is whether the nation’s most influential public health official, after asking the American people to place extraordinary trust in his judgment, had a corresponding obligation to explain that judgment when Congress finally demanded answers.

That obligation did not arise because he was a private citizen.

It arose because of the authority he exercised.

It arose because of the confidence he asked the American people to place in him.

Trust without accountability is not trust. It is submission.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

We will defeat the mainstream media, but we need your help

Our audience is our strength!

Subscribe

Support bold independent journalism by becoming a PolitiBrawl paid subscriber on Substack. Every dollar of your $5/month paid subscription will be used to help us FAIRLY cover President Trump’s administration and aggressively hold the Democrats and the Communists accountable.

Thank you for your support and for joining the fight alongside us.

- The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues)

The hearing carried unusual weight because Fauci’s own contemporaneous diaries had already entered the public record. These were not memoirs written years later. They were private writings made while the crisis was unfolding. In the earliest weeks of 2020, they documented discussions among senior scientists as they evaluated competing possibilities for the virus’s origin. The private record reflects uncertainty during a rapidly evolving public health emergency. Uncertainty is not the problem. Science begins with uncertainty. The question history will continue to examine is whether the uncertainty discussed privately was communicated with equal candor to the public whose lives were being fundamentally altered.

The diaries also reveal a striking personal contrast. Alongside entries chronicling one of the most consequential public health crises in modern history are references to Fauci’s growing celebrity: bobbleheads manufactured in China, a brewery naming a beer after him, flattering media profiles, celebrity phone calls, and public campaigns celebrating his newfound fame. While millions of Americans struggled through isolation, uncertainty, and loss, Fauci devoted part of his private record to documenting his own ascent into celebrity. Death counts and personal elevation appear on the same pages. The juxtaposition is difficult to ignore.

The pandemic imposed costs that statistics alone will never capture. Patients died without family at their bedside under prolonged visitor restrictions. Children experienced profound educational disruption from extended school closures whose academic and mental health effects will be studied for years. Small businesses disappeared. Families were divided over mandates, schools, and public policy. Fauci did not personally write every hospital protocol or every local order, but he became the country’s most influential public health voice. His guidance carried enormous weight, and institutions across America looked to him for direction.

The hearing unfolded against another extraordinary backdrop. President Biden had already issued Dr. Fauci a sweeping preemptive pardon covering years of official conduct. Supporters viewed it as protection against politically motivated prosecution. Critics viewed it as an unprecedented use of the pardon power. Whatever one’s view, the pardon ensured the hearing would be judged not only by the questions that were asked, but by the answers that were never given.

History will examine far more than one Senate hearing. It will examine the evidence available at the time. It will examine the decisions made under extraordinary pressure. It will examine whether dissenting scientific views received fair consideration or were too readily dismissed. Above all, it will examine whether those entrusted with extraordinary authority demonstrated an equal commitment to extraordinary accountability.

That is the question Anthony Fauci was given an opportunity to answer.

He chose not to.

The press conferences will fade.

The television interviews will fade.

The slogans will fade.

The hearing will remain.

Anthony Fauci spent years asking the American people to trust his judgment. When Congress sought an accounting of that judgment under oath, he repeatedly declined to answer.

That is not the entire history of the pandemic.

But it will be part of Anthony Fauci’s history.

In a constitutional republic, public trust is never permanent. It must be earned, sustained through transparency, and reinforced through accountability. The greater the authority entrusted to a public official, the greater the obligation to answer the people when they ask why.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.