The father of Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela in Chicago, did not hold back against Democrats and their reckless sanctuary city policies endangering American citizens like his daughter during a must-see speech at President Trump’s weekend rally.

“Protecting our people is NOT politics, it is the first responsibility of our government!” he said. “Sheridan should have come home! This is what failed policies have done to our family!”

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Disclaimer

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

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White House gunman Nasire Best, 21, had prior arrests, claimed to be “Jesus Christ” during July 2025 unlawful entry

Nasire Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man killed Saturday after opening fire at a White House checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, was previously “known to United States Secret Service” according to July 2025 D.C. Superior Court filing showing he walked into restricted area at pedestrian access control post, ignored stop commands and “claimed he was Jesus Christ and that he wanted to get arrested.”

Nasire Best,21 (Obtained by NY Post)

Best pulled gun from bag, exchanged fire with Secret Service, bystander wounded: Best approached the checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET Saturday, pulled a gun from a bag and opened fire on Secret Service officers who returned fire striking him—he was taken to hospital and later died, with a bystander also wounded though officials haven’t said who fired that round or released the person’s condition. No Secret Service agents were injured while Trump was inside the White House at the time and briefed on the shooting.

Trump links incident to April WHCD shooting, calls for enhanced White House security: Trump wrote on Truth Social early Sunday thanking “our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken...against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure,” adding the event “is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting” and demonstrates importance of building “the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C.”

Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 9/11 hero “Man in the Red Bandana” Welles Crowther

President Donald Trump announced Friday at a Rockland County, New York rally he’s posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Welles Remy Crowther, the 24-year-old equities trader and volunteer firefighter who became known as the “Man in the Red Bandana” after repeatedly leading victims to safety from the South Tower’s 104th floor before dying in the attacks.

Trump told the crowd “It’s the highest award outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor—those are the two biggies and Welles has one of them,” adding “what bravery, saved those people and became a legend...nobody else would have done what he did” ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11.