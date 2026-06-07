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William Amos's avatar
William Amos
4h

Scott Pelley......small loss of an arrogant ass.

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Jose Pinto's avatar
Jose Pinto
4h

Forget pompous blow-hard Scott Pelley. He is but a fart in the wind.

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