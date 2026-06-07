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If there is one topic the mainstream media loves to talk about more than President Donald Trump, it is themselves. The latest example of this is now-former “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelly clashing with the new management at CBS News and Bari Weiss’ efforts to regain viewers’ trust.

It all started when Pelly got into a verbal spat with CBS News leadership during a meeting this past week, questioning the new boss’ qualifications for the job and saying Weiss was killing the program, in front of other staff. Other correspondents had been fired by this point.

According to reports, the bosses tried to get a resolution with Pelly the next day, but could not come to an agreement. Pelly was fired for his actions.

The typical suspects have rallied around Pelly since his firing, claiming he is another victim of “Trump loyalist” Weiss in her efforts to undermine CBS News. Nevermind that CBS News has long undermined itself through leftist bias.

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In an interview with the New York Times, Pelly said he was surprised he was fired for the confrontation and his insubordination.

“Oh, gosh. Furthest thing from my mind. It hadn’t occurred to me….You know, some reporter I turned out to be. I just didn’t connect the dots,” Pelly explained.

The most mask off moment came when Pelly gave his reaction to Weiss asking “60 Minutes” staffers why large swaths of the American public believed the program to be biased.

“She didn’t offer any kind of metric. What’s your metric? Why do you think so? Do you have a poll? Is there market research? What are you talking about? Cause we certainly didn’t believe that,” he said.

Again, some reporter Pelly turned out to be. There has been polling showing that, for years, Americans’ trust in the mainstream media has been cratering, and for good reason.

Especially during the age of Trump, entire networks have stopped pretending they do not root for the Left or, worse, still claim to be neutral when their reporting clearly shows the opposite.

It is not surprising to see Pelly have such a reaction to those truths. It is often said, but rarely shown with such clarity, the insulated bubble media personalities are in is shocking. It is why any effort to reform these big media organizations to actually be in tune with the rest of America is met with such resistance from the inside.

They do not want to be told why they are wrong, they want to control the narrative because it brings great power that they otherwise would not have in their dull and shallow lives.