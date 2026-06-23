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Ross Sakey's avatar
Ross Sakey
7h

PEOPLE ARE STUPID TO REALIZE, TRUMP IS A MASTER GAME PLAYER

I am often flabbergasted at those who seem to think that THEY must have to know ALL the INS & OUTS of Military Operations!

Even more Stunned at the Lunacy of the PRESS!

Who also MAKE STUFF UP off their own Batt!

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
8h

Need to Papillon the Dums and their useful idiots like the media stirring things up. The guy asking the question is deranged.... Who let him out of the asylum?

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