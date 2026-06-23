President Donald Trump sharply fired back after a reporter suggested he was lying about vandals damaging parts of the Reflecting Pool in an attempt to sabotage his renovation project.

Trump did NOT hold back…

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JPMorgan DEI executive fired after Knicks parade trash can theft goes viral

Angie Báez, 40, an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase overseeing community and industry engagement, was terminated Tuesday after video surfaced showing her dumping the contents of a limited-edition Knicks-themed trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk during the NBA championship parade before walking off with the bin. Another clip showed her riding the subway with the stolen trash can.

JPMorgan confirmed her departure after reviewing the incident, noting she had attended the parade in a personal capacity. Báez had previously held senior diversity and inclusion roles at multiple companies including The Infatuation, Squarespace, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and co-founded a queer and BIPOC-owned talent agency, The NY Post reported.

As of June 20, no criminal charges have been filed. Under New York law, stealing property valued under $1,000 typically constitutes petit larceny, a misdemeanor carrying minimal consequences for first-time offenders.

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When the “Cost of the Past” Outpaces Defense: What’s the New Math for Your Retirement?

As the national ledger officially surpasses $39.1 trillion, business leaders—including Elon Musk—are sharing perspectives that are catching many people’s attention.

In recent commentary this year, Musk highlighted a milestone that has many asking: How does this affect the average American? Interest payments on the national debt have reached approximately $1 trillion per year. For the first time, the cost of simply “servicing the debt” officially exceeds the entire U.S. military budget.

Understanding the Context: Government spending and interest payments are complex factors that influence the overall economic environment. As we navigate this $39 trillion milestone, many are curious about how these trends may impact:

Your Purchasing Power: How does rising debt influence the long-term value of the dollar? Market Volatility: What is the relationship between federal borrowing and the stability of traditional holdings? The Role of Tangible Assets: Why are central banks and individuals alike exploring physical hedges in 2026?

In times of economic shift, many explore different ways to structure their overall financial picture. For some, this includes learning about tangible assets, such as physical gold and silver, which have historically served as a store of value for centuries and have never dropped to zero.

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New York school board vice president arrested on child exploitation charges

Travis Barr Longo, 46, vice president of the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education, was arrested by New York State Police on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit digital communications with a child under 12. He also appeared in federal court on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material discovered on his phone during an June 18 search.

Investigators found numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Longo’s device, including content depicting infant abuse received through an encrypted messaging application. Court records indicate additional chats revealed Longo discussed sexual interest in a minor child known to him personally.

The school board demanded Longo’s immediate resignation following the charges. He resigned Monday evening after the board unanimously voted to pursue his removal. Longo, who was elected to a three-year term in 2024, had publicly identified himself as the first drag performer elected to a public school board.

Tucker Carlson declares he’s “done” with the Republican Party

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on a June 18 podcast episode that he is finished with the Republican Party after 35 years as a self-described consistent defender of the GOP. Carlson accused the party of prioritizing foreign interests and donor preferences over American citizens, calling such behavior “treasonous” and “immoral.”