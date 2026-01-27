President Donald Trump visited a local restaurant ahead of his Iowa rally this evening where an ABC reporter confronted him about members of his administration who referred to armed protester Alex Pretti as a “domestic terrorists” shortly after he was shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis.

Click To Watch Video

Tom Homan gets surrounded by woke reporters, what he does next is pure FIRE

Border Czar Tom Homan went off at a crowd of reporters pressing him on recent events involving ICE enforcement in Minneapolis.

“That’s ridiculous! You know what,… If they let us in the damn jail and stop being a sanctuary city, we could arrests the bad guys in the jail!!” Homan snapped at one reporter.

Click To Watch Video

Trump Defends Noem Amid Deadly Raid Outrage

President Trump stood by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Tuesday, declaring she is “doing a very good job” despite bipartisan fury over federal agents’ fatal shooting of a U.S. nurse labeled a “domestic terrorist” during a Minneapolis immigration raid.

Trump Backs Embattled Secretary Noem retains presidential support as Trump praises her border security success, insisting the border is now “totally secure” with zero illegal crossings compared to prior surges.

Noem Reassigned After Shootings Following the killing of Alex Pretti and an earlier protester, Trump shifted Noem to Southern Border oversight, sidelining her from interior enforcement while rival Tom Homan takes lead in Minnesota.

Impeachment Threat Looms Large Democrats push impeachment resolution with 140 House co-sponsors, backed by a poll showing 46% favor removal and Noem’s approval at 33%, amid probes into her handling of the deadly operations.

Woman torches Texas GOP headquarters

A 21-year-old New Braunfels woman faces arson and burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Comal County Republican Party headquarters on January 14, starting a small fire, and causing minor damage—no injuries reported, authorities said.

Suspect Quickly Apprehended Grace Carol Brown, 21, arrested January 22 without incident after joint probe by local police, fire marshal, and FBI; bond set at $200,000 combined.

Incident Details Emerge On January 14, employees found broken window and small fire at Comal County GOP office in New Braunfels; damage was limited and no one harmed.

Officials Condemn Trend Texas GOP chair calls attack troubling amid rising vandalism against Republican offices nationwide; RNC chair blames inflammatory rhetoric for inciting violence.

Never-Trumper Wilson demands Stephen Miller hang

Never-Trumper Rick Wilson unleashed a profane tirade on the Lincoln Project podcast, calling for top Trump aide Stephen Miller to face Nuremberg-style trials and execution over immigration enforcement policies.