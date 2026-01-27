PolitiBrawl

Andrew Mirlach's avatar
Andrew Mirlach
3h

Wilson of the Pedo Project does not know that the "Fascists" were all lifelong socialists. FDR and Musolinni were praising each others fascist economics as they copied each other. Nearly dislocating thier shoulders patting each other on the back. Seriously Wilson, read some history.

Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
11m

Terrorism is generally defined as the unlawful use or threat of violence, often targeting civilians, to create fear and coerce governments or societies into making political, religious, or ideological changes, involving calculated acts with broader symbolic intent beyond immediate victims, and can be either international (foreign-influenced) or domestic (internal ideological goals).

Key Elements of Terrorism:

Violence/Threat of Violence: The core action involves physical harm or the threat of it.

Intent to Create Fear: The goal is to generate widespread fear and alarm (terror).

Political/Ideological Goals: Acts are intended to influence government policy or societal structure for specific aims (political, religious, social).

Coercion: Using fear to compel authorities or populations to act or refrain from acting.

Symbolic Nature: Often targets go beyond immediate victims to send a message to a wider audience.

Types:

International Terrorism: Involves foreign groups or nations, transcending national borders.

Domestic Terrorism: Ideologically motivated violence within a country, stemming from domestic influences.

Legal Definitions (U.S. Context):

Federal law defines terrorism as criminal acts intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence government policy through intimidation, or affect government conduct via mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.

Sounds like what is happening in Minneapolis, Minnesota to me. These protesters are creating fear among the civilian populations. I know someone will come along and say that sounds like ICE. Major distinction. What ICE is doing is legally enforcing immigration law. By obstructing law enforcement, what the protesters are doing is criminal.

