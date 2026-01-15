PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Mattus's avatar
Tom Mattus
4h

Truly if anyone thinks that a MAN can get pregnant, they are brain dead FOOLS! God made MEN and WOMEN, Satan tricks and LIES to the fools to make them think men can get pregnant. Wisen up people!!!

Reply
Share
Thomas Souther's avatar
Thomas Souther
4h

Wow! So far 9% of your readers are mentally ill.

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture