White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter during today’s press briefing when he claimed that the defensive ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good was “reckless” and “unjustifiable.”

“You’re a biased reporter! You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat!!” Leavitt snapped at the reporter.

Josh Hawley CALLS OUT fake woke doctor in front of the entire nation after ridiculous answer

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley grilled a woke Democrat witness and doctor who astonishingly couldn’t answer one simple question: “Can men get pregnant?”

“I’m trying to establish biological reality! This isn’t hard doctor!” Hawley went off at the witness.

Trump’s Testosterone Skyrockets Off Charts, “Deity Level”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed Tuesday that Dr. Mehmet Oz, after reviewing President Trump’s medical records, declared the 79-year-old has the highest testosterone levels he’s ever seen in anyone over 70, calling his constitution “that of a deity” despite a notorious fast-food diet heavy on McDonald’s, candy and Diet Coke.

Deity Constitution Praised: RFK Jr. marveled at Trump’s superhuman resilience, stating “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is” amid constant junk food consumption limited mainly to travel for safety reasons.

Unhealthy Habits Exposed: Trump tops the cabinet for the most “unhinged” eating, routinely downing McDonald’s, candy and endless Diet Coke, yet maintains exceptional vitality that baffles observers.

Official Health Backing: White House statements affirm Trump’s flawless physical reports and golf prowess, echoing RFK Jr.’s praise while countering ongoing rumors about his age-related fitness.

Leavitt blasts British hack over ICE shooting fury

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt erupted at British journalist Niall Stanage during a briefing Thursday, branding him a “left-wing hack” and “biased activist” after he questioned ICE’s record amid riots sparked by an agent’s fatal shooting of protester Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

Leavitt’s Fierce Counterattack: She accused the reporter of bias for claiming the ICE agent acted recklessly, then demanded stats on Americans killed by undocumented immigrants while defending ICE’s efforts to deport dangerous individuals.

Broader ICE Controversy: The exchange highlighted 32 deaths in ICE custody last year and 170 U.S. citizens detained, fueling criticism of Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement amid ongoing Minneapolis unrest.

Trump’s Insurrection Threat: President Trump warned on social media of invoking the Insurrection Act to stop riots following the January 7 shooting and a subsequent federal agent incident, escalating national tensions over deportations.

Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Chaos In Minnesota

President Trump threatened Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota unless state leaders halt “professional agitators” attacking ICE agents amid escalating protests in Minneapolis triggered by a federal officer’s shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant and a prior fatal ICE incident.