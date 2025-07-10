Six Secret Service agents were reportedly suspended without pay for 10 to 42 days for their failures related to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt against President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear.

The agents will not be fired but will face reduced responsibilities upon their return, with Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn stating the agency won't "fire our way out of this" but will focus on fixing systemic deficiencies.

The attack resulted in one death and multiple injuries , with firefighter Corey Comperatore killed while shielding his family and two others severely wounded before the 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

A Senate report found "multiple foreseeable and preventable failures" contributed to the shooting, including unclear responsibilities, insufficient coordination with local law enforcement, communication problems, and inoperable counter-drone systems, prompting security upgrades including new drones and mobile command posts.

Related Video: New Yorkers say Trump shooting was “fake”?!!

Together with Next Thing Technologies

Nvidia has become the undisputed king of the AI revolution, with its chips powering everything from ChatGPT to Meta's new superintelligence labs. Their CEO, Jensen Huang, predicts that companies will spend trillions on AI data centers in the coming years.

But this explosive growth has a hidden dark side: an unprecedented energy crisis.¹

The very AI data centers that Nvidia is making possible are straining our power grid to the breaking point.¹ The demand for electricity is so immense that it threatens to halt the entire AI boom, creating a massive bottleneck that even Nvidia can't solve with a chip.¹

This is where the real opportunity lies. While everyone is focused on the AI software race, the smart money is moving into the technology that will power it.

Next Thing Technologies has developed the breakthrough solution: a revolutionary sodium-ion battery pack.¹ It's an industry-disrupting technology designed specifically to handle the immense power demands of AI infrastructure.¹

Their batteries are safer, more scalable, and projected to be up to 60% cheaper than lithium-ion.¹

Over 7,800 investors have already poured over $7M into this critical solution.³ You can still get in on their current round at just $6/share⁴ — with up to 20% in bonus shares.⁴

This is your chance to invest in the single most important technology that can fuel Nvidia's AI revolution.⁴

👉 Click here to invest in the power behind the AI boom.⁴

Learn More

WATCH: Entire plane turns on entitled lawyer karen when she tries to skip the line

A lawyer sparked a viral airplane confrontation by trying to skip the line and exit before passengers seated in front of her, leading to a heated argument that was filmed and posted on TikTok where it gained nearly 15,000 likes.

The dispute escalated when the lawyer told passengers to "shut your mouth" and "shut the f–k up" after being reminded of proper deboarding etiquette, with other passengers chanting "Karen!" and criticizing her entitled behavior while a baby screamed in the background.

The argument took a controversial turn when the lawyer made comments about passengers' accents, prompting accusations of racism, though she argued it was "xenophobic" rather than racist since everyone involved was white, dividing online observers between those who condemned her behavior and others who admired her argumentative skills.

Abrego Garcia belonged to Biden-backed anti-ICE organization

“Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 gang member and human smuggler, was reportedly a member of CASA, a far-left organization that advocates for illegal aliens and lobbies against immigration enforcement while receiving over $5 million from the Biden administration since 2022.

CASA openly identified Abrego Garcia as a member and condemned his deportation to El Salvador, falsely claiming "the Trump administration disappeared" him despite his suspected involvement in MS-13 human smuggling operations.

The organization promotes an extreme anti-enforcement agenda , calling for ICE to be abolished as a "rogue agency" and working to pass Maryland legislation that would prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

CASA received significant federal funding including a $250,000 DHS grant for "innovations in citizenship preparation" while offering membership services like legal deportation defense and advocating through its sister organization "CASA in Action" to elect progressive candidates and mobilize minority voters.

MAGA Army vet HUMILIATES AOC for whining about Trump's energy independence agenda

GOP Rep. John James slammed Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in front of congress for attacking President Donald Trump’s plan to make America energy independent and drive down energy costs for consumers.

Click To Watch Video

“The Trump administration is saying one thing and doing another,” AOC said. “If the Trump administration is promising to lower energy prices, it’s important for us to ask why are they making decisions that do the opposite?”

"Apparently Democrat gaslighting produces zero emissions..." James mocked AOC after her tirade. “Green New Deal woke policies do not work in the real world!”

DISCLAMER

Please refer to our full Disclosures page [ http://www.nextthing.tech/email-disclosure ] to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers (¹, ², etc.).

Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice. Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular [ http://edgar.secdatabase.com/61/121390024095418/filing-main.htm ] before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $26,450. Additional fees may have accrued since then.