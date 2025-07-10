PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
1h

Rudolph Steiner said that vaccines would cut us off from our souls. Let me guess that the arrogant lawyer has had every one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture