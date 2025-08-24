Democratic mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are pushing to eliminate enforcement of all misdemeanor offenses in New York City, according to a new report.

The DSA's 2021 platform condemns policing and detention as "instruments of class war" and calls for abolishing "carceral forces of the state." The organization wants to slash arrests, gut prosecutors' budgets, abolish cash bail, end pre-trial detention, and eliminate imprisonment for parole violations.

Mamdani, a Queens assemblyman and DSA member, has repeatedly advocated for police to stop focusing on "non-serious crimes." While he recently backed away from his previous "defund the police" stance following the Park Avenue massacre, critics remain skeptical of his moderate pivot.

The misdemeanors targeted for elimination aren't minor infractions. In New York, they include theft up to $1,000, drug possession, assault without weapons, and drunk driving. Mamdani has even challenged the definition of violent crime, calling violence an "artificial construction" at a 2021 protest.

Critics warn this approach would create an "EZ-Pass for criminals" and lead to lawlessness. Greenwich Village resident Susan Ginsburg said eliminating deterrents would allow people to "break the law with impunity," while Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa predicted "chaos and disorder."

Though Mamdani can't change state laws as mayor, he could influence enforcement by directing police to deprioritize certain arrests or pressuring district attorneys not to prosecute cases, similar to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's controversial policies that have already reduced prosecutions to record lows.