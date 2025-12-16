I recently had the opportunity to have a sit-down interview with Ioan Grillo, a British reporter who has been covering the cartel wars in Mexico for 25 years.

He is someone who I trust to provide a good view of what is happening in the ongoing and complicated battles between different cartels, the Mexican government, and the corruption that surrounds it all.

During our conversation, Ioan told me he believes the cartels are still expanding within the United States in spite of the tough crackdown by the Trump administration.

He pointed to how certain parts of Mexico that are now war-ravaged were not always like that, becoming unsafe a little bit at a time before suddenly becoming a major hotspot for violence.

“So I would say one thing, learning from this, and you see how things can get a bit bad, a bit bad, and you see there’s different cities around Mexico, different states. Things seem okay, then they’re a bit bad, a bit bad, a bit bad, then they’re terrible,” Ioan said.

“But you’ve got to be inside the United States, like, look, these are cartels, very present, very established networks, and don’t wait...gets a bit bad, bad, bad, and then suddenly it gets terrible, and it’s very hard to deal with. So it’s like, you know…worry about the cartel activity on U.S. soil. That’s a big concern I’ll be worried about,” he continued.

You can watch the interview here:

Ioan’s warning was a necessary, even if unpalatable, reminder that while the Trump administration is putting much more pressure on cartels in Latin America, something drastic needs to change if this issue is ever to be solved.

Looking at Venezuela, I believe the risk calculus is that if the United States can successfully lower the flow of drugs leaving that country through military intervention, then it can go to other Latin American countries and give them an option: Either take actual steps to stop drug gangs and cartels or be next to get Hellfire missiles.

As always, these things are easier said than done.

Yes, the United States is the number one consumer for these drugs, which Latin America points to regularly, but I would argue the fault ultimately lies within Latin America. We’re not talking about Americans buying a T.V. or microwave, they’re buying highly addictive narcotics because they are plagued with severe addiction. In fact, it’s so addicting that people morph into frozen zombies in the streets after taking these drugs before going back for more. That is not a normal product.

It is true that the current “rule” is for cartel networks in the United States to lie low because we have better law enforcement, but it’s a national security threat that these vast networks have a foothold in the first place, because political leadership and discretion could change.

Regardless, President Trump closing Biden’s open border on day one of his second term dealt a huge blow to the Mexican cartels’ human smuggling profits, but they remain very profitable in their other endeavors.

We will have to wait and see if the United States’ new and aggressive stance will turn the tide.